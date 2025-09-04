ICT Police Arrest Two Accused Including Proclaimed Offender
Faizan Hashmi Published September 04, 2025 | 04:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2025) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police’s Lohi Bher Police Station team arrested a proclaimed offender Muhammad Bilal Khan and another accused Shahid Kareem involved in a fraudulent court proxy scheme during a major operation.
An official told APP on Thursday that proclaimed offender Muhammad Bilal Khan, son of Badshah Raheem, was wanted in case No. 179/21 under section 406 of the Pakistan Penal Code, registered at Lohi Bher Police Station on March 16, 2021. The accused had been declared a proclaimed offender after absconding from judicial proceedings.
The official said investigations revealed that Muhammad Bilal Khan had arranged for another individual, Shahid Kareem, son of Muhammad Kareem, resident of Zahida, Tehsil and District Swabi, to appear in court on his behalf for interim bail. This revelation prompted the court to take strict notice of the matter.
The official added that Additional Sessions Judge Jahangir Awan, after concluding the inquiry, ordered registration of a case against Shahid Kareem. Acting upon court directives, police registered a case at Ramna Police Station and arrested him.
Meanwhile, under the supervision of SHO Lohi Bher Fawad Khalid, ASI Zafar Iqbal and his team conducted a successful operation and apprehended the proclaimed offender Muhammad Bilal Khan.
Police authorities said that after arresting both accused, the scope of investigation has been widened to determine the involvement of other individuals in the scheme. Further revelations are expected.
SSP Operations and SP Sawan Zone appreciated the timely action of the police team, reiterating that Islamabad Police is taking all possible measures for the safety of citizens and that indiscriminate crackdowns against criminal elements will continue.
