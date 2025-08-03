ICT Police arrest two dacoits for looting shopkeepers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2025) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police, have arrested two dacoits involved in looting shopkeepers at gunpoint and committing multiple street crimes across the Federal capital.

A police spokesperson told APP on Sunday that the operation was conducted by the Sumbal police station team, which apprehended two suspects identified as Allah Noor and Akhtar Zaib.

The official said the dacoits were known for targeting shopkeepers and pedestrians at gunpoint in various sectors of Islamabad. Snatched mobile phones and pistols used in the crimes were recovered from their possession.

The arrests were made under the special directives of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi as part of the force’s intensified crackdown on criminal elements in the city.

During preliminary interrogation, the accused confessed to their involvement in numerous dacoities and street crimes. They admitted to holding shopkeepers at gunpoint and fleeing with valuables. Several FIRs have already been registered against them at different police stations, and further investigation is underway to identify other members of the gang.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Islamabad Muhammad Jawad Tariq reaffirmed that the ICT Police is fully committed to protecting citizens’ lives and property. He said no criminal will be allowed to disrupt public peace, and strict action will continue against such elements.

