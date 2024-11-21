ICT Police Arrested 26 Outlaws, Weapons Recovered
Umer Jamshaid Published November 21, 2024 | 12:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2024) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police apprehended 26 outlaws involved in different criminal activities including drug peddling and possessing illegal weapons recovered heroin and weapons with ammunition from their possession on Thursday.
A public relation officer told APP that the ICT Police Lohi Bher, Shams Colony and Sabzi Mandi police stations teams took legal action against accused involved in possessing illegal weapons and drug peddling.
He said the police team arrested accused’s namely Bilal Khan, Muhammad Ali Raza, Muhammad Sohail and Babar Shah and recovered one 30 bore pistol with ammunition, one Knife and 362 gram heroin from their possession.
Moreover 22 absconders were also arrested from various areas of the city during the last 24 hours.
SSP Operations/Investigations Muhammad Arslan Shah Zaib said that the ICT Police is actively working to ensure the safety of citizens' lives and property in the Federal capital, emphasizing that no elements will be allowed to disrupt citizens' peace. Protecting the lives, property, and dignity of citizens is the Islamabad Police's top priority.
Citizens are urged to report any suspicious activities to the relevant police station, emergency helpline "Pukar-15" to help make the city crime-free through cooperation between the police and the public.
