ICT Police Arrests 13 Suspects In Crackdown On Illegal Weapons
Muhammad Irfan Published February 01, 2025 | 03:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2025) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police on Saturday has intensified its crackdown on illegal weapons, arresting 13 suspects and registering 13 cases in the past 48 hours to curb crime in the Federal capital.
A public relations officer told APP that law enforcement officials recovered nine pistols of various calibers and four rifles along with ammunition from the arrested individuals.
He said the campaign aims to prevent crime and ensure public safety by removing illegal firearms from the city.
He urged citizens possessing licensed firearms to register their weapons at their respective police stations.
