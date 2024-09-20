Open Menu

ICT Police Arrests 43 Suspicious Individuals In Limits Of PS Sabazi Mandi

Sumaira FH Published September 20, 2024 | 02:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2024) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police conducted a search and combing operation within the jurisdiction of the Sabazi Mandi police station and held 43 suspicious individuals.

A police public relations officer said on Friday that, following the special directives of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police Inspector General (IG) police Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi the search and combing operations are being conducted across the district to ensure the safety and security of the Islamabad citizens.

Following these directives, a search and combing operation was conducted in different areas of Sabazi Mandi police station jurisdiction.

He said a heavy contingent of police under the supervision of Superintendent of Police (SP) industrial area Zone Ali Raza took part in the search operation.

Lady Police Force also participated in the search operation, he added.

Before the operation, the SP Ali Raza industrial area Zone briefed the personnel about the details of the operation, stating, “The purpose of the search operation is to tackle crime in the area,” he said.

He said during the search and combing operation, 87 individuals, 43 shops, inns, hotels, and motels were thoroughly checked.

Additionally, 46 motorcycles and vehicles were inspected, leading to the detention of 43 suspects who were transferred to the police station, he added.

He said during the search operations, one accused was arrested and arms and ammunition were recovered.

The public is requested to cooperate with the police during the investigation and to report any suspicious activity he said.

“Ensuring public safety is our top priority, and we are committed to pursuing and removing criminals from the city by all available means” he added.

