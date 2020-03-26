ICT Police Asked To Salute Health Officials
Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 26th March 2020 | 09:14 PM
Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Thursday directed the police personnel to salute the health officials who were rendering services to combat the coronavirus
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2020 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Thursday directed the police personnel to salute the health officials who were rendering services to combat the coronavirus.
In a statement, he appreciated the doctors and para-medical staff for performing duties at this critical time and treating the patients of coronavirus.
He also termed them as `heroes of the nation'.
Aamir appealed the people to cooperate with police, district administration and law enforcers in combating Coronavirus and stay at homes as a precautionary measure.
The IGP said the police officials should ensure maximum cooperation with health staff as they were the front-line soldiers in fight against the COVID-19.