UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ICT Police Asked To Salute Health Officials

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 26th March 2020 | 09:14 PM

ICT police asked to salute health officials

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Thursday directed the police personnel to salute the health officials who were rendering services to combat the coronavirus

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2020 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Thursday directed the police personnel to salute the health officials who were rendering services to combat the coronavirus.

In a statement, he appreciated the doctors and para-medical staff for performing duties at this critical time and treating the patients of coronavirus.

He also termed them as `heroes of the nation'.

Aamir appealed the people to cooperate with police, district administration and law enforcers in combating Coronavirus and stay at homes as a precautionary measure.

The IGP said the police officials should ensure maximum cooperation with health staff as they were the front-line soldiers in fight against the COVID-19.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Maximum 30 percent of workforce of each non-govern ..

1 minute ago

Turkish boxing chief slams London Olympic event ov ..

1 minute ago

Coronavirus threat: JKNF calls for urgent release ..

2 minutes ago

ECC approves Rs 5 bn for NDMA to fight Coronavirus ..

2 minutes ago

UN Chief Urges All Countries to Show 'Unequivocal ..

2 minutes ago

Iranian Parliament Head Asks Russia to Increase Ag ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.