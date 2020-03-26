ICT police asked to salute health officials

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Thursday directed the police personnel to salute the health officials who were rendering services to combat the coronavirus

In a statement, he appreciated the doctors and para-medical staff for performing duties at this critical time and treating the patients of coronavirus.

He also termed them as `heroes of the nation'.

Aamir appealed the people to cooperate with police, district administration and law enforcers in combating Coronavirus and stay at homes as a precautionary measure.

The IGP said the police officials should ensure maximum cooperation with health staff as they were the front-line soldiers in fight against the COVID-19.