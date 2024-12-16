Open Menu

ICT Police Assures Complete Security For Christian Community During Christmas

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 16, 2024 | 06:50 PM

Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police has assured the Christian community of comprehensive security measures for their religious events and places of worship during the Christmas season

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2024) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police has assured the Christian community of comprehensive security measures for their religious events and places of worship during the Christmas season.

An official told APP on Monday that the SSP Operations Muhammad Arsalan Shahzeb held a meeting with a delegation of the Christian community to discuss security arrangements for upcoming Christmas celebrations.

He said the meeting was attended by DSP Security and prominent members of the Christian community, including Pastor Alliance Initiative Chairman Malik Kamran Naz, Vice Chairman Aneek Parvaiz, General Secretary Yeshua Masih, Shahid Khokhar, Advisory board Member Bishop Farukh Javed, and Bishop Warem Masih.

He said Islamabad Police is committed to ensuring the safety of the Christian community and their religious gatherings, adding that all necessary steps have been taken to provide full security at churches.

He further said that the purpose of the meeting was to reassure the community that the police force is always vigilant and available for their protection. "Islamabad Police considers itself accountable for the security of all citizens, irrespective of their faith," he added.

The SSP said the Christian community had always supported the police in various initiatives and expressed hope for continued cooperation.

On this occasion, the delegation appreciated Islamabad Police's efforts and thanked SSP Shahzeb for listening to their concerns and guaranteeing full security during the festive season. They also reaffirmed their commitment to working closely with the police in ensuring law and order.

More Stories From Pakistan