ICT police bust bank van robbery gang, seizes Rs19.7 million

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2024) In a significant breakthrough, Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) police have busted a notorious gang responsible for the bank robbery and recovered stolen money amounting to 19.7 million rupees, two vehicles, and weaponry from the suspects, said Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Police Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanveer here on Thursday.

Addressing the media, he revealed crucial details about the recent operation. The gang, linked to the murder of a security guard and the injury of another constable during the robbery, was apprehended within 24 hours of the incident.

He said the robbery, which occurred within the jurisdiction of Shahzad Town Police Station, resulted in the tragic death of security guard Suleman and left another guard injured.

DIG said the suspects targeted the bank's cash van transporting a substantial amount of money and managed to escape with Rs 30 million in cash. The gang’s violent attempt to evade capture also led to the injury of constable Samiullah, who was shot at while standing on a bridge, he said.

DIG Tanveer confirmed that the arrests were made swiftly. The gang members including gang leader Mir Rizwan Qureshi and Naeem Bahadur, who fired pistols during the heist, were apprehended along with their two accomplices, Mohammad Riyaz Awan and Mohammad Arslan Arif. Naeem Bahadur is also wanted in Karachi for multiple armed robbery cases, he added.

Dr. Tanveer described the gang as an extremely dangerous inter-provincial criminal group with serious criminal cases registered against them in other provinces.

Following the incident, Inspector General of Police Islamabad Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi instructed the formation of specialized police teams, led by the DIG, SSP Operations, SP Investigation, Zonal SP, and the Anti-Robbery Unit, he said.

DIG Tanveer noted that these teams conducted a professional investigation round the clock, utilizing modern technology and human resources to trace and arrest the gang members. Two additional accomplices are still at large, with raids underway for their arrest, he added.

The DIG praised the police teams for their dedication and effectiveness in solving the case promptly and announced that IG Islamabad Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi will reward the police teams with certificates and cash prizes for their commendable work.

“This prompt and effective action by the Islamabad Police underscores our commitment to tackling organized crime and ensuring public safety,” said DIG Tanveer.

He said the police are continuing their efforts to apprehend additional suspects involved in this heinous crime, with ongoing raids aimed at ensuring all perpetrators are brought to justice.