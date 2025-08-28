Open Menu

ICT Police Bust Bike Lifter Gang; Three Nabbed With Valuables

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 28, 2025 | 06:57 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2025) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police’s Khanna team used technical and human resources in apprehending three wanted members of a notorious bike lifter gang involved in numerous bike lifting activities.

The accused were identified as Ghafar, Ehtesham and Junaid.

A public relations officer told APP on Thursday that the police team also recovered three stolen motorbikes from their possession.

Cases had already been registered against the nabbed accused and further investigation was underway, he added.

DIG Islamabad Muhammad Jawad Tariq also directed officers for an effective crackdown against the accused involved in criminal activities and take all possible measures to protect the life and property of the citizens.

He added that the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police was determined to continue operations against such gangs to ensure the safety of citizens.

APP/rzr-mkz

