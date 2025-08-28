ICT Police Bust Bike Lifter Gang; Three Nabbed With Valuables
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 28, 2025 | 06:57 PM
Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police’s Khanna team used technical and human resources in apprehending three wanted members of a notorious bike lifter gang involved in numerous bike lifting activities
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2025) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police’s Khanna team used technical and human resources in apprehending three wanted members of a notorious bike lifter gang involved in numerous bike lifting activities.
The accused were identified as Ghafar, Ehtesham and Junaid.
A public relations officer told APP on Thursday that the police team also recovered three stolen motorbikes from their possession.
Cases had already been registered against the nabbed accused and further investigation was underway, he added.
DIG Islamabad Muhammad Jawad Tariq also directed officers for an effective crackdown against the accused involved in criminal activities and take all possible measures to protect the life and property of the citizens.
He added that the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police was determined to continue operations against such gangs to ensure the safety of citizens.
APP/rzr-mkz
Recent Stories
Herbiotics Magnesium Glycinate: The Most Absorbable Form of Magnesium
RWMC finalizes arrangements for Eid Milad(SAW)procession
SAPM Haroon chairs with DRAP on insulin production
ICT police bust bike lifter gang; three nabbed with valuables
ANF recovers over 34 kg of drugs worth Rs 4.3 million in four operations
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi expresses solidarity with flood- ..
‘Exemplary coordination’ averts major flood disaster in Gujranwala: Federal ..
Rawalpindi Police officers get letters of appreciation
OGRA directs licensees to adopt digital payments by October 31
CM Maryam reviews flood situation in Ravi River on boat at Shahdara
PTA initiates investigation into Temu, Shein following CCP concerns
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 August 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
RWMC finalizes arrangements for Eid Milad(SAW)procession31 seconds ago
-
ICT police bust bike lifter gang; three nabbed with valuables34 seconds ago
-
ANF recovers over 34 kg of drugs worth Rs 4.3 million in four operations35 seconds ago
-
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi expresses solidarity with flood-hit families in Punj ..36 seconds ago
-
‘Exemplary coordination’ averts major flood disaster in Gujranwala: Federal Minister for Informa ..25 minutes ago
-
Rawalpindi Police officers get letters of appreciation25 minutes ago
-
Timely precautionary measures vital to protect crops and livestock38 minutes ago
-
Breaches in Sutlej embankments inundate villages, thousands of acres in Bahawalpur48 minutes ago
-
PCSIR Testing Centre established at GtCCI48 minutes ago
-
PO held in murder case48 minutes ago
-
EOBI releases pensions of 3 citizens on Ombudsman’s order48 minutes ago
-
Digital Youth Hub portal providing job opportunities both locally, internationally: Rana Mashhood48 minutes ago