ICT police bust dacoit gang; four arrested

Islamabad Sabzi Mandi Police, on Tuesday, apprehended a four-member gang involved in multiple robbery incidents and recovered stolen cash amounting to Rs 1.43 million

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2024) Islamabad Sabzi Mandi Police, on Tuesday, apprehended a four-member gang involved in multiple robbery incidents and recovered stolen cash amounting to Rs 1.43 million.

According to police spokesperson the suspects, identified as Muhammad Usman, Adnan Khan, Rauf, and Atif Mehmood, were arrested after a successful operation.

He said the police also recovered the stolen cash, a motorcycle used in the crimes and weapons with ammunition from their possession.

The arrested individuals have previous criminal records and cases have already been registered against them at Sabzi Mandi Police Station.

DIG Syed Ali Raza commended the police team for their efforts and reiterated the commitment to ensuring justice for the victims.

DIG emphasized that large-scale operations are being carried out against organized and active gangs. “All legal procedures will be completed to ensure that the culprits face appropriate punishment,” he added.

/APP-rzr-mkz