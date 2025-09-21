ICT Police bust fake cement factory; 8 held in trademark scam

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2025) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police have busted a major racket operating a fake cement factory, seizing a truck loaded with counterfeit Bestway Cement bags and arresting more than eight accused, including factory operators, distributors and sellers.

An official told APP on Sunday that the case was registered as FIR No. 1005/25 at Khanna Police Station under sections 420, 468, and 471 PPC, on the complaint of Lt. (R) Iftikhar Hussain, Head of Security, Bestway Cement Company.

He said the complainant reported that unknown persons were manufacturing substandard cement using fake material and illegally packing it in counterfeit Bestway Cement bags. The accused not only misused the company’s trademark without authorization but also put citizens’ lives at serious risk by selling the adulterated product in the open market.

He said acting on this complaint, police intercepted truck No. 2892-2 near Soan Stop, Express Highway, which was loaded with 410 fake cement bags. The driver, Muhammad Ahsan, disclosed that he was working for Mian Aslam, the alleged mastermind of the racket, who had established multiple warehouses in Rawat and nearby areas to store and distribute the counterfeit cement.

He said investigations revealed that around 200 bags had already been supplied to a dealer named Adil Pathan in G-13, while the remaining consignment was destined for another shopkeeper in Rawat. The network included bag printers, transporters, shopkeepers, and workers, all profiting from the illegal trade.

SHO Khanna Amir Hayat, while talking to APP, said strong political recommendations and monetary offers were made to stop the action, but police refused all pressure. “Families invest their lifetime savings to build homes. When fake cement is used, not only do they lose their money, but their very lives are at risk. Such elements deserve no leniency,” he remarked.

He said the police team arrested over seven additional accomplices following the initial raid, while the seized truck and cement bags were taken into custody as case property. Samples have been forwarded for chemical analysis, and further arrests are expected.

He said Bestway Cement management expressed satisfaction over the police action, noting that such criminal activity was damaging both the company’s reputation and public trust./APP-rzr-mkz