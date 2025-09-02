ICT Police bust gambling den, nine arrested with cash and equipment

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2025) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police raided a private housing society in the Federal capital, where they unearthed a gambling den, arrested nine suspects, and recovered cash along with gambling tools.

An official told APP on Tuesday that Lohibher Police received a tip-off regarding organized gambling activity in a flat located at the society’s Civic Center. Acting promptly, a raid was conducted, and the suspects were caught red-handed.

During the operation, the police recovered Rs. 205,000 in cash along with gambling instruments. The raid was carried out on the special instructions of SSP Operations Shoaib Khan and under the supervision of SP Saddar Zone Captain (R) Khurram Ashraf. The raiding team was led by SHO Lohibher Fawad Khalid, assisted by SI Irfan Ashraf, SI Shehzad Rafiq, ASI Nisar, ASI Naeem, and five other personnel.

The arrested suspects were identified as Azam Khan (owner), Ejaz Butt, Muhammad Aqeel, Amir Khan, Fazal Amin, Muhammad Asim, Muhammad Zubair, Waris Ali, and Ejaz-ul-Haq. They were shifted to the police station, where a case (FIR No. 759/25) was registered under Section 5/7/78 of the Gambling Act.

He added further investigation is underway, and more individuals linked to this network are expected to be apprehended. He reiterated that ICT Police were pursuing a zero-tolerance policy against gambling, narcotics, and other social evils, with operations being intensified with the cooperation of citizens./APP-rzr-mkz