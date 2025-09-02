Open Menu

ICT Police Bust Gambling Den, Nine Arrested With Cash And Equipment

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 02, 2025 | 06:20 PM

ICT Police bust gambling den, nine arrested with cash and equipment

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2025) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police raided a private housing society in the Federal capital, where they unearthed a gambling den, arrested nine suspects, and recovered cash along with gambling tools.

An official told APP on Tuesday that Lohibher Police received a tip-off regarding organized gambling activity in a flat located at the society’s Civic Center. Acting promptly, a raid was conducted, and the suspects were caught red-handed.

During the operation, the police recovered Rs. 205,000 in cash along with gambling instruments. The raid was carried out on the special instructions of SSP Operations Shoaib Khan and under the supervision of SP Saddar Zone Captain (R) Khurram Ashraf. The raiding team was led by SHO Lohibher Fawad Khalid, assisted by SI Irfan Ashraf, SI Shehzad Rafiq, ASI Nisar, ASI Naeem, and five other personnel.

The arrested suspects were identified as Azam Khan (owner), Ejaz Butt, Muhammad Aqeel, Amir Khan, Fazal Amin, Muhammad Asim, Muhammad Zubair, Waris Ali, and Ejaz-ul-Haq. They were shifted to the police station, where a case (FIR No. 759/25) was registered under Section 5/7/78 of the Gambling Act.

He added further investigation is underway, and more individuals linked to this network are expected to be apprehended. He reiterated that ICT Police were pursuing a zero-tolerance policy against gambling, narcotics, and other social evils, with operations being intensified with the cooperation of citizens./APP-rzr-mkz

Recent Stories

UK announces medical treatment, scholarships for P ..

UK announces medical treatment, scholarships for Palestinians

5 minutes ago
 Arshad Nadeem receives Japan Visa for upcoming Wor ..

Arshad Nadeem receives Japan Visa for upcoming World Athletics Championship 2025

20 minutes ago
 PM Shehbaz, President Putin meet, discuss bilatera ..

PM Shehbaz, President Putin meet, discuss bilateral ties 

28 minutes ago
 T20 Triangular Series: Pakistan, Afghanistan to lo ..

T20 Triangular Series: Pakistan, Afghanistan to lock horns today at Sharjah Cric ..

37 minutes ago
 Death toll due to earthquake crosses 1,400 mark in ..

Death toll due to earthquake crosses 1,400 mark in Afghanistan 

1 hour ago
 Actress Komal Aziz reveals why she left Pakistan s ..

Actress Komal Aziz reveals why she left Pakistan showbiz industry

2 hours ago
Asif Ali announces retirement from Int'l cricket

Asif Ali announces retirement from Int'l cricket

2 hours ago
 TikToker Samia Hijab Harassment Case: Islamabad po ..

TikToker Samia Hijab Harassment Case: Islamabad police arrest suspect for murder ..

2 hours ago
 vivo Launches Y400 in Pakistan with Khushhal Khan ..

Vivo Launches Y400 in Pakistan with Khushhal Khan as Brand Ambassador

3 hours ago
 Speculations rise over Saira Yousuf, Adeel Hussai ..

Speculations rise over Saira Yousuf, Adeel Hussain’s rumored relationship

5 hours ago
 Indian woman finds missing husband after seven yea ..

Indian woman finds missing husband after seven years through Instagram reel

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 September 2025

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan