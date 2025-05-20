ICT Police bust gang, rescue foreign national and another abductee

Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police have successfully foiled a kidnapping attempt, rescuing a foreign national and another individual from a notorious gang involved in multiple abductions and robberies across the city

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2025) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police have successfully foiled a kidnapping attempt, rescuing a foreign national and another individual from a notorious gang involved in multiple abductions and robberies across the city.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Islamabad, Muhammad Jawad Tariq, held a press conference and disclosed that eight members of a dangerous gang were apprehended during a series of intelligence-based operations.

DIG Tariq said the gang had impersonated government officials and abducted two individuals, including a foreign national, from the jurisdiction of Karachi Company police station on May 18.

DIG Tariq said police teams acted swiftly and traced the accused to the Kirpa area, where a raid was carried out for the recovery of the abductees. The suspects opened fire on the police team during the operation.

DIG Tariq said due to protective measures and use of bulletproof vests, the police personnel remained unharmed and managed to arrest all eight gang members while safely recovering the abductees.

DIG Tariq said the arrested suspects were identified as Hameedullah, Mujahid Latif, Israr Ahmed, Hasnat Asad, Owais, Chunna Uddin, Bilal, and Jameel Haider. Multiple cases were already registered against them at Industrial Area, Aabpara, Karachi Company, and Koral police stations.

DIG Tariq said the police also recovered Rs. 3.8 million in cash, 16 mobile phones, 17 laptops, and weapons with ammunition used in the crimes from the suspects’ possession.

DIG said during initial interrogation, the accused confessed to abducting and robbing citizens at gunpoint while posing as police officers.

DIG Tariq said the accused would be formally charged with concrete evidence and brought to justice.

On this occasion, DIG Islamabad reiterated that protection of life and property of citizens remains the top priority and that Islamabad Police are fully committed to maintaining law and order in the Federal capital./APP-rzr-mkz