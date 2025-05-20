ICT Police Bust Gang, Rescue Foreign National And Another Abductee
Umer Jamshaid Published May 20, 2025 | 10:41 PM
Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police have successfully foiled a kidnapping attempt, rescuing a foreign national and another individual from a notorious gang involved in multiple abductions and robberies across the city
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2025) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police have successfully foiled a kidnapping attempt, rescuing a foreign national and another individual from a notorious gang involved in multiple abductions and robberies across the city.
Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Islamabad, Muhammad Jawad Tariq, held a press conference and disclosed that eight members of a dangerous gang were apprehended during a series of intelligence-based operations.
DIG Tariq said the gang had impersonated government officials and abducted two individuals, including a foreign national, from the jurisdiction of Karachi Company police station on May 18.
DIG Tariq said police teams acted swiftly and traced the accused to the Kirpa area, where a raid was carried out for the recovery of the abductees. The suspects opened fire on the police team during the operation.
DIG Tariq said due to protective measures and use of bulletproof vests, the police personnel remained unharmed and managed to arrest all eight gang members while safely recovering the abductees.
DIG Tariq said the arrested suspects were identified as Hameedullah, Mujahid Latif, Israr Ahmed, Hasnat Asad, Owais, Chunna Uddin, Bilal, and Jameel Haider. Multiple cases were already registered against them at Industrial Area, Aabpara, Karachi Company, and Koral police stations.
DIG Tariq said the police also recovered Rs. 3.8 million in cash, 16 mobile phones, 17 laptops, and weapons with ammunition used in the crimes from the suspects’ possession.
DIG said during initial interrogation, the accused confessed to abducting and robbing citizens at gunpoint while posing as police officers.
DIG Tariq said the accused would be formally charged with concrete evidence and brought to justice.
On this occasion, DIG Islamabad reiterated that protection of life and property of citizens remains the top priority and that Islamabad Police are fully committed to maintaining law and order in the Federal capital./APP-rzr-mkz
Recent Stories
MPA Kulsoom congratulates National Party's elected body of Kalat
Senate panel probes delays in CDA, FGEHA projects; unauthorised use of govt acco ..
Court to decide fate of PTI founder: Aqeel Malik
Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry welcome ..
IESCO vows to ensure uninterrupted power supply: Naeem Jan
CM Bugti congratulates Syed Asim Munir on his promotion to Field Marshal
Sardar Masood pays tribute to Armed Forces, Inaugurates development projects in ..
Judge's transfer delays verdict in Ahsan Iqbal’s defamation case against Murad ..
Strategic meeting of Vice Chancellors to address higher education challenges hel ..
Federal Minister for National Heritage Aurangzeb Khichi visits National Museum
Drug peddler sentenced to 9 years in prison for smuggling hashish in Taxila
MQM-Pakistan greets Syed Asim Munir on promotion to Field Marshal
More Stories From Pakistan
-
MPA Kulsoom congratulates National Party's elected body of Kalat8 minutes ago
-
Senate panel probes delays in CDA, FGEHA projects; unauthorised use of govt accommodations under scr ..8 minutes ago
-
Court to decide fate of PTI founder: Aqeel Malik8 minutes ago
-
IESCO vows to ensure uninterrupted power supply: Naeem Jan8 minutes ago
-
CM Bugti congratulates Syed Asim Munir on his promotion to Field Marshal29 minutes ago
-
Sardar Masood pays tribute to Armed Forces, Inaugurates development projects in Azad Kashmir29 minutes ago
-
Judge's transfer delays verdict in Ahsan Iqbal’s defamation case against Murad Saeed29 minutes ago
-
Strategic meeting of Vice Chancellors to address higher education challenges held29 minutes ago
-
Federal Minister for National Heritage Aurangzeb Khichi visits National Museum29 minutes ago
-
Drug peddler sentenced to 9 years in prison for smuggling hashish in Taxila10 minutes ago
-
MQM-Pakistan greets Syed Asim Munir on promotion to Field Marshal10 minutes ago
-
Youth shot dead over suspicion of being police informant10 minutes ago