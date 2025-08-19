Open Menu

ICT Police Bust Infamous ‘Raj Wali Gang’ In Major Operation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 19, 2025 | 03:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2025) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police Shehzad Town team apprehended three notorious members of the ‘Raj Wali Gang’ during a successful operation.

An official told APP on Tuesday that the operation was carried out under the supervision of Station House Officer (SHO) Ashfaq Warriach, resulting in the arrest of the gang members involved in multiple cases of armed robbery.

According to the police spokesperson, the arrested suspects have been identified as Shehroz Munawar, son of Munawar Hussain; Sikandar Ali alias Siku; and Nabeel, son of Muhammad Maqsood.

He said the accused were wanted in several heinous cases, including FIR No.

917/25 dated July 11, 2025, under sections 392/411 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC); FIR No. 722/25 dated June 6, 2025, under sections 392/411 PPC; and FIR No. 586/25 under sections 382/411 PPC.

He said police teams recovered cash and mobile phones snatched during recent robberies from the possession of the accused.

The spokesperson said further investigation was underway and more revelations regarding their involvement in other criminal activities were expected. He said Islamabad Police remained committed to tightening the noose around criminal elements and ensuring the protection of citizens’ lives and property.

