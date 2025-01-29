ICT Police bust kite-selling network, nab 09 accused

In a citywide crackdown against kite flying, Islamabad Capital territory (ICT) Police arrested 09 kite sellers and seized kites and string rolls from their possession on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2025) In a citywide crackdown against kite flying, Islamabad Capital territory (ICT) Police arrested 09 kite sellers and seized kites and string rolls from their possession on Wednesday.

A police spokesperson told APP that the ICT Police have urged citizens not to allow their children to violate the kite flying ban imposed by the relevant authorities, warning that strict legal action would be taken against violators.

In this regard, spokesperson said that the Nilore and Aabpara police team arrested 09 accused involved in kites selling and recovered kites and string rolls from their possession. Cases have been registered against the nabbed accused.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Syed Ali Raza directed all officers for an effective crackdown against the accused involved in criminal activities and to ensure the safety of lives and property of citizens on a priority basis.

The parents are requested to stop their children from getting involved in such activities as a crackdown against kite sellers and flyers had already been accelerated in the city.

Special squads had been formed to net the violators while SDPO’s and SHO's were also taking part in the operation.

DIG Raza directed all officers to utilize all available resources to control the kite flying and selling and to net the ban violators and the kite sellers. The kite flying ban violators were being dealt with an iron hand and no one would be allowed to violate the law.

The use of metal string for kite flying results in the loss of human lives therefore, all-out efforts are made to stop kite flying.

The kite flying not only causes power outages due to hitting electric wires. It becomes a threat to human lives as well, while younger people fall from the rooftops and become victims of life-long paralysis.

/APP-rzr-mkz