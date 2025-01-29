ICT Police Bust Kite-selling Network, Nab 09 Accused
Faizan Hashmi Published January 29, 2025 | 08:44 PM
In a citywide crackdown against kite flying, Islamabad Capital territory (ICT) Police arrested 09 kite sellers and seized kites and string rolls from their possession on Wednesday
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2025) In a citywide crackdown against kite flying, Islamabad Capital territory (ICT) Police arrested 09 kite sellers and seized kites and string rolls from their possession on Wednesday.
A police spokesperson told APP that the ICT Police have urged citizens not to allow their children to violate the kite flying ban imposed by the relevant authorities, warning that strict legal action would be taken against violators.
In this regard, spokesperson said that the Nilore and Aabpara police team arrested 09 accused involved in kites selling and recovered kites and string rolls from their possession. Cases have been registered against the nabbed accused.
Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Syed Ali Raza directed all officers for an effective crackdown against the accused involved in criminal activities and to ensure the safety of lives and property of citizens on a priority basis.
The parents are requested to stop their children from getting involved in such activities as a crackdown against kite sellers and flyers had already been accelerated in the city.
Special squads had been formed to net the violators while SDPO’s and SHO's were also taking part in the operation.
DIG Raza directed all officers to utilize all available resources to control the kite flying and selling and to net the ban violators and the kite sellers. The kite flying ban violators were being dealt with an iron hand and no one would be allowed to violate the law.
The use of metal string for kite flying results in the loss of human lives therefore, all-out efforts are made to stop kite flying.
The kite flying not only causes power outages due to hitting electric wires. It becomes a threat to human lives as well, while younger people fall from the rooftops and become victims of life-long paralysis.
/APP-rzr-mkz
Recent Stories
SBA spotlights Sharjah’s literary vision at CIBF 2025
PHC defers hearing against Arbab Alamgir, Asma till Feb 20
Mohammed bin Rashid tours Arab Health 2025
Hamdan bin Mohammed receives official invitation from Indian Prime Minister to v ..
Horse riders, photography business shine at Ayubia as snowfall blankets hills in ..
Khalil Ahmed elected president BUJ, Ghani Kakar as General Secretary for year 20 ..
Khawaja, Smith tons power Australia to 330-2 in first Test
Economist Rao Babar Jamil joins Pakistan Peoples’ Party
Gilani calls for enhanced institutional linkages between Parliaments of Pakistan ..
IHC stays trial of Director Anti-Corruption KP regarding alleged campaign agains ..
Lahore Divisional Commissioner Zaid bin Maqsood reviews preparations for upcomin ..
OICCI hosts inaugural Climate Excellence Awards
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PHC defers hearing against Arbab Alamgir, Asma till Feb 206 minutes ago
-
Horse riders, photography business shine at Ayubia as snowfall blankets hills in Upper Hazara20 minutes ago
-
Khalil Ahmed elected president BUJ, Ghani Kakar as General Secretary for year 2025-2620 minutes ago
-
Economist Rao Babar Jamil joins Pakistan Peoples’ Party47 minutes ago
-
Gilani calls for enhanced institutional linkages between Parliaments of Pakistan and Ireland20 minutes ago
-
IHC stays trial of Director Anti-Corruption KP regarding alleged campaign against judge20 minutes ago
-
Lahore Divisional Commissioner Zaid bin Maqsood reviews preparations for upcoming events19 minutes ago
-
Maryam Nawaz directs for expeditious work on Ring Road project35 minutes ago
-
Five injured in Karachi road accident35 minutes ago
-
CM to establish PSPA to counter illegal housing societies35 minutes ago
-
Envoys of Angola, Jamaica, Luxembourg, Uruguay, Malta present credentials to President Zardari35 minutes ago
-
SSP visit Police Training Center Shahdadpur4 minutes ago