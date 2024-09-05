Open Menu

ICT Police Bust Notorious Dacoit Gang, Recover Looted Valuables

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 05, 2024 | 12:40 PM

ICT Police bust notorious dacoit gang, Recover looted valuables

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2024) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police Anti-Robbery and Dacoity Unit (ARDU) on Thursday dismantled a notorious dacoit gang involved in robberies, snatching, and street crime.

The police recovered looted valuables, including mobile phones, motorbikes, and arms with ammunition from their possession, said Police Spokesperson.

The Police public relations officer stated on special directives of ICT Police Inspector General (IG) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, that a massive operation was conducted against organized and dynamic gangs across the district to ensure the safety and security of Islamabad's citizens.

He said in line with these directives, the crackdown targeted various areas in Islamabad.

The ARDU police team arrested two wanted members of the notorious gang, including their gang leader, involved in numerous criminal activities, he said.

He said the accused were identified as Atiq ur Rehman and Yasir Zaman.

He said the team recovered motorbikes, mobile phones, and arms with ammunition from their possession.

Cases have been registered against the nabbed suspects, and further investigation is underway, he added.

DIG Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanveer commended the police team for their successful operation. “Well done to the police team of DIG Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanveer,” he said.

“All legal requirements will be fulfilled to punish the accused. Massive operations are being carried out against organized and dynamic gangs,” he added.

Senior police officers have directed officials to maintain an effective crackdown against those involved in criminal activities and to ensure the safety of lives and property as a top priority.

Citizens are advised to cooperate with the police and report any suspicious individuals or activities through the emergency helpline “Pucar-15” or “ICT-15”.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Mobile Nasir Criminals From Top

Recent Stories

DG ISPR to address press conference today

DG ISPR to address press conference today

22 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 September 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 September 2024

4 hours ago
 PCB Regional Inter-District senior tournament to c ..

PCB Regional Inter-District senior tournament to commence on Thursday

16 hours ago
 National CERT, NIC Pakistan forge strategic partne ..

National CERT, NIC Pakistan forge strategic partnership to strengthen cybersecur ..

16 hours ago
 SC witnesses 60,508 pending cases

SC witnesses 60,508 pending cases

16 hours ago
AJK PM praises federal government for extending co ..

AJK PM praises federal government for extending cooperation

16 hours ago
 Pakistani experts learn Chinese kiwifruit technolo ..

Pakistani experts learn Chinese kiwifruit technology in Sichuan

16 hours ago
 Polio campaign to be started from September 9 in S ..

Polio campaign to be started from September 9 in Shaheed Benazirabad

16 hours ago
 IESCO nabs 315 power pilferers in August: CEO

IESCO nabs 315 power pilferers in August: CEO

16 hours ago
 IESCO notifies power shutdown programme

IESCO notifies power shutdown programme

16 hours ago
 ESSI approves issuance of universal e-card to labo ..

ESSI approves issuance of universal e-card to laborers

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan