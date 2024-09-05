ICT Police Bust Notorious Dacoit Gang, Recover Looted Valuables
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 05, 2024 | 12:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2024) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police Anti-Robbery and Dacoity Unit (ARDU) on Thursday dismantled a notorious dacoit gang involved in robberies, snatching, and street crime.
The police recovered looted valuables, including mobile phones, motorbikes, and arms with ammunition from their possession, said Police Spokesperson.
The Police public relations officer stated on special directives of ICT Police Inspector General (IG) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, that a massive operation was conducted against organized and dynamic gangs across the district to ensure the safety and security of Islamabad's citizens.
He said in line with these directives, the crackdown targeted various areas in Islamabad.
The ARDU police team arrested two wanted members of the notorious gang, including their gang leader, involved in numerous criminal activities, he said.
He said the accused were identified as Atiq ur Rehman and Yasir Zaman.
He said the team recovered motorbikes, mobile phones, and arms with ammunition from their possession.
Cases have been registered against the nabbed suspects, and further investigation is underway, he added.
DIG Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanveer commended the police team for their successful operation. “Well done to the police team of DIG Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanveer,” he said.
“All legal requirements will be fulfilled to punish the accused. Massive operations are being carried out against organized and dynamic gangs,” he added.
Senior police officers have directed officials to maintain an effective crackdown against those involved in criminal activities and to ensure the safety of lives and property as a top priority.
Citizens are advised to cooperate with the police and report any suspicious individuals or activities through the emergency helpline “Pucar-15” or “ICT-15”.
Recent Stories
DG ISPR to address press conference today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 September 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 September 2024
PCB Regional Inter-District senior tournament to commence on Thursday
National CERT, NIC Pakistan forge strategic partnership to strengthen cybersecur ..
SC witnesses 60,508 pending cases
AJK PM praises federal government for extending cooperation
Pakistani experts learn Chinese kiwifruit technology in Sichuan
Polio campaign to be started from September 9 in Shaheed Benazirabad
IESCO nabs 315 power pilferers in August: CEO
IESCO notifies power shutdown programme
ESSI approves issuance of universal e-card to laborers
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Humanitarian Foundations in Pakistan reaffirm philanthropic spirit on 'World Charity Day'2 minutes ago
-
ICT Police conduct search operation in limits of PS Sabazi Mandi12 minutes ago
-
DG ISPR to address press conference today22 minutes ago
-
OEC offering paid internship to fresh graduates and postgraduates42 minutes ago
-
AJK Anti-Corruption Force gets new weapons to fight corruption42 minutes ago
-
AJK prepares to celebrate Pakistan's Defence Day42 minutes ago
-
KP Govt notifies appointments of DGs, MDs, Secretaries42 minutes ago
-
Punjab Women' s Protection Authority to launch 3 cutting-edge VAWCs centres soon: Chairperson1 hour ago
-
Young man found dead in house2 hours ago
-
Two labourers electrocuted2 hours ago
-
Rana Sanaullah appeals for unity to address citizen grievances2 hours ago
-
Dr. Qidwai sounds alarm on long-term consequences of screen addiction2 hours ago