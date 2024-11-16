ICT Police Bust Organized Dacoit Gang, Four Arrested
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 16, 2024 | 03:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2024) Islamabad Capital Territory Police’s Anti-Robbery and Burglary Unit on Saturday successfully arrested four members of an organized gang involved in multiple robbery incidents.
A Public Relations Officer told APP that, the suspects, identified as Waseem Khan, Imran Khan, Khurshid, and Ubaid-ur-Rehman, admitted to committing robberies at gunpoint.
He said in most of the incidents, the dacoits used to tie the security guards (chowkidars) at gunpoint and snatch cash, motorcycles, mobile phones, cameras, and other items.
The officer added that stolen items, including mobile phones, cash, LCDs, cameras, a motorcycle, and the weapons used in the robberies, along with ammunition, were recovered from the suspects.
The arrested individuals confessed to multiple cases of looting and creating fear among citizens.
DIG Syed Ali Raza said the suspects will be prosecuted with concrete evidence to ensure they face exemplary punishment.
DIG Raza reaffirmed that the police remain committed to cracking down on organized and active criminal gangs in the city to protect the lives and property of citizens.
The DIG commended the police team's outstanding performance and encouraged them to maintain their dedication to eliminating criminal elements.
APP/rzr-mkz
