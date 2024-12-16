ICT police bust robbery gang, arrest two dacoits

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2024) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), Shalimar Police teams conducted a significant operation on Monday, apprehending a two-member gang wanted in multiple robbery cases.

A public relations officer told APP that the arrested suspects, identified as Iftikhar Khan and Manzoor Hussain, are habitual offenders with a history of criminal activities.

He said stolen cash, mobile phones, a motorcycle used in the crimes, and illegal weapons with ammunition were recovered from their possession.

The arrested suspects have been charged, and cases have been registered against them at the Shalimar Police Station.

DIG Syed Ali Raza, commended the police team for their successful operation and emphasized, "All legal requirements will be fulfilled to ensure the culprits face the appropriate consequences."

He added that large-scale operations are underway against organized and active criminal gangs in the capital to maintain law and order.