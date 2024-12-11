ICT Police Bust Snatcher Gang; 4 Members Arrested
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 11, 2024 | 08:01 PM
Islamabad Police, Sabzi Mandi police station, team on Wednesday arrested four wanted members of a former jailbird criminal gang involved in numerous snatching activities and recovered snatched cash, motorbike and weapon used in crime from their possession
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2024) Islamabad Police, Sabzi Mandi police station, team on Wednesday arrested four wanted members of a former jailbird criminal gang involved in numerous snatching activities and recovered snatched cash, motorbike and weapon used in crime from their possession.
According to police spokesman the Sabzi Mandi police team used technical and human resources and succeeded in apprehending four wanted members of the snatcher gang.
He said the gang was involved in numerous snatching activities in various areas of Sabzi Mandi. Police team also recovered snatched cash amounting Rs1.43 million, motorbikes and weapon with ammunition used in crime from their possession.
The accused were identified as Muhammad Usman, Adnan Khan, Rauf and Atif.
Cases were registered against the nabbed accused and further investigation is underway, he added.
DIG Syed Ali Raza also directed officers for an effective crackdown against the accused involved in criminal activities and to take all possible measures to protect the life and property of the citizens.
He further said that no criminal element will be allowed to disturb the peace of the people. Citizens are urged to report any suspicious individual or activity through the emergency helpline “Pucar-15”.
/APP-rzr-mkz
Recent Stories
Drug Crackdown: 5kg of narcotics seized, several arrested
British Council hosts OPLA to reward learners for outstanding results
LESCO resolves 1,063 complaints last day
France urges Israel to withdraw forces from Syria buffer zone
FrieslandCampina Engro Pakistan delegation meets Rana Tanveer
KU, Al Kauser Inc inks MoU to provide scholarships to students
PCHR organizes seminar on ‘Role of Parliament in Protection of Human Rights’
-6 minus degrees centigrade recorded in Kalat, -3 in Quetta
FDA launches crackdown against illegal housing schemes
LESCO collects Rs 8.6m from 278 defaulters in 24 hours
Afghan refugees minister killed by suicide blast
Red Zone commandos given briefing for enhanced vigilance, discipline
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Drug Crackdown: 5kg of narcotics seized, several arrested1 minute ago
-
British Council hosts OPLA to reward learners for outstanding results1 minute ago
-
LESCO resolves 1,063 complaints last day1 minute ago
-
KU, Al Kauser Inc inks MoU to provide scholarships to students6 minutes ago
-
PCHR organizes seminar on ‘Role of Parliament in Protection of Human Rights’2 minutes ago
-
-6 minus degrees centigrade recorded in Kalat, -3 in Quetta2 minutes ago
-
FDA launches crackdown against illegal housing schemes21 minutes ago
-
LESCO collects Rs 8.6m from 278 defaulters in 24 hours22 minutes ago
-
Red Zone commandos given briefing for enhanced vigilance, discipline23 minutes ago
-
LESCO detects 514 power pilferers in 24 hours23 minutes ago
-
IPO, IPRE collaborate to strengthen intellectual property rights enforcement28 minutes ago
-
IWMB unveils master plan for Margalla Viewpoint revitalization, aiming for ecological restoration, c ..24 minutes ago