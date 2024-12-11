ICT police bust snatcher gang; 4 members arrested

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2024) Islamabad Police, Sabzi Mandi police station, team on Wednesday arrested four wanted members of a former jailbird criminal gang involved in numerous snatching activities and recovered snatched cash, motorbike and weapon used in crime from their possession.

According to police spokesman the Sabzi Mandi police team used technical and human resources and succeeded in apprehending four wanted members of the snatcher gang.

He said the gang was involved in numerous snatching activities in various areas of Sabzi Mandi. Police team also recovered snatched cash amounting Rs1.43 million, motorbikes and weapon with ammunition used in crime from their possession.

The accused were identified as Muhammad Usman, Adnan Khan, Rauf and Atif.

Cases were registered against the nabbed accused and further investigation is underway, he added.

DIG Syed Ali Raza also directed officers for an effective crackdown against the accused involved in criminal activities and to take all possible measures to protect the life and property of the citizens.

He further said that no criminal element will be allowed to disturb the peace of the people. Citizens are urged to report any suspicious individual or activity through the emergency helpline “Pucar-15”.

