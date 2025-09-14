ICT Police Bust Three Gangs, 8 Held; Cash, Gold & Valuables Recovered
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 14, 2025 | 12:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2025) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police’s Kohsar police station team, under the supervision of SP City Suleman Zafar, arrested eight members of three criminal gangs involved in dacoities, robberies, and thefts, recovering stolen property worth millions of rupees in a short span of time.
An official told APP on Sunday that among those arrested was a domestic servant who acted as an accomplice in some of the robberies. He said the police, using human intelligence and modern technology, traced and arrested the suspects who had been terrorizing citizens with repeated snatching incidents, often reported through emergency helpline “Pucar-15.
From the possession of the accused, police recovered Rs 2.8 million in cash, gold ornaments valued at Rs 5 million, 28 expensive mobile phones, a motorcycle, and weapons with ammunition used in the crimes.
SP City Suleman Zafar said multiple cases have been registered against the suspects, who confessed to committing crimes in the jurisdiction of Kohsar and adjoining areas. He added that all legal requirements will be fulfilled to ensure exemplary punishment.
He reiterated that large-scale operations are continuing against organized and active gangs to protect citizens’ lives and property in the Federal capital.
