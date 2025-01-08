Open Menu

ICT Police Busts Snatcher Gang; Arrests Two, Recovers Valuables, Weapons

Umer Jamshaid Published January 08, 2025 | 11:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2025) Islamabad Police Aabpara police station team arrested two wanted members of a notorious snatcher gang involved in numerous snatching activities and recovered snatched mobile phones and weapons used in crime from their possession, on Wednesday.

A public relation officer told APP that the Aabpara police team used technical and human resources and succeeded in apprehending two wanted members of the snatcher gang.

He said police team also recovered snatched cash, mobile phones and weapons with ammunition used in crime from their possession.

He added the accused were identified as Mehboob Masih and Sagir Masih. The gang was involved in numerous snatching activities in various areas of cities. Cases were registered against the nabbed accused and further investigation is underway.

DIG Syed Ali Raza also directed officers for an effective crackdown against the accused involved in criminal activities and to take all possible measures to protect the life and property of the citizens.

DIG further said that no criminal element will be allowed to disturb the peace of the people.

