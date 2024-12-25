ICT Police Celebrate Christmas With Christian Community
Muhammad Irfan Published December 25, 2024 | 07:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2024) On the directive of Inspector General (IG) Police, Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, a special Christmas event was held for the Christian community at the Police Lines Headquarters on Wednesday.
A public relations officer told APP that the ceremony was attended by DIG Headquarters Muhammad Javed Tariq, who graced the occasion as the chief guest.
He said senior officers, along with staff from the Christian community, participated in the event. During the ceremony, the chief guest congratulated Christian police officers and staff, distributing gifts to them in celebration of the occasion.
DIG Javed Tariq, speaking at the event, said that Christmas is a time that teaches us the values of love, brotherhood, and service to humanity.
He further expressed pride in the Christian officers and staff, emphasizing their exceptional contributions in various sectors.
"Christian officers and staff are our pride, and their outstanding performance in serving the country and nation is commendable," said DIG Tariq. He also highlighted that all citizens, regardless of their ethnicity, race, or religion, are entitled to equal rights in Pakistan.
The chief guest concluded the event by extending his best wishes to the Christian staff and announced a holiday for them to mark the occasion.
