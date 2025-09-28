ICT Police clip the wheels of auto-theft gangs, seize six cars worth 18 mln

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2025) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police’s Khanna Police team, led by Station House Officer (SHO) Aamir Hayat, conducted multiple operations and seized six stolen and tampered vehicles worth around Rs18 million.

An official told APP on Sunday that the action was carried out during routine patrolling and checking when several suspicious vehicles were intercepted. Verification of registration papers and number plates revealed that the vehicles had either been stolen from different cities or tampered with to conceal their actual identity.

The recovered vehicles included:

1. Honda Civic 2006 model — fake plate AJN 105, actual number LWQ 3401, stolen from Punjab Secretariat in Lahore in 2012 (case No. 756/2012, PS Sattukatla). Recovered after 13 years.

2. Toyota Corolla 2006 model — fake plate LWQ 8337, actual number IDM 7346, stolen from Rawalakot in 2023 (case No. 5/2023, PS Dalot). Recovered after two years.

3. Toyota Vitz 2007 model — plate BDF 707, stolen from Karachi (case No. 343/2025, PS Gulshan-e-Iqbal). Recovered on August 20, 2025, case registered as No.

1663/2025 at PS Khanna.

4. Honda Civic 2018 model — plate LED-18-1439, found in tampered condition. Case pending final laboratory report.

5. Suzuki Mehran 2010 model — plate ATY 602 (Sindh), recovered in tampered condition. Lab report confirmed tampering; legal action underway.

6. Toyota Hiace Van — fake plate BKS 1514, actual number RPT 4487, stolen from Rawalpindi in 2006 (case No. 17/2006, PS Waris Khan). Recovered after 19 years on August 20, 2025, case registered as No. 1391/2025 at PS Khanna.

SHO Khanna Aamir Hayat told APP that the crackdown was a major blow to gangs involved in vehicle theft. “All recovered vehicles have been taken into police custody, and efforts are underway to arrest those responsible. No criminal, no matter how old the case, can escape the grip of law,” he added.

Police officials said such operations not only discourage criminal networks but also reinforce citizens’ trust in the police. They stressed that the recovery demonstrates ICT Police’s commitment to tracking long-pending cases and ensuring that no crime goes unnoticed.

APP/rzr-mkz