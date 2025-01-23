ICT Police Committed To Ensuring Traders’ Security: DIG Raza
Faizan Hashmi Published January 23, 2025 | 06:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2025) Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Police Syed Ali Raza held a meeting on Thursday with a delegation from the Traders' Association to address their security concerns, emphasizing the police’s commitment to ensuring the safety of traders and commercial areas.
A public relation officer told APP that the delegation highlighted issues related to security and parking in business hubs. DIG Raza assured the delegation that Islamabad Police is taking robust measures to safeguard traders.
DIG said that zonal SPs have been directed to meet with local traders and resolve their issues on a priority basis. DIG Raza also urged traders to facilitate citizens by ensuring proper lighting, parking arrangements, and installation of security cameras in markets.
He further stressed the importance of collaboration between market guards and patrolling officers while discouraging professional beggars and their facilitators.
The Traders' Association commended the longstanding relationship between the business community and Islamabad Police, noting that mutual cooperation has significantly contributed to reducing crime in various areas of the city.
Association presented several suggestions to improve security, which DIG Raza welcomed. He instructed zonal SPs to prioritize addressing traders' concerns to enable a secure and peaceful environment for businesses to thrive.
/APP-rzr-mkz
Recent Stories
ICC CT 2025: Rohit Sharma’s arrival in Pakistan not clear yet for Captains’ ..
RAK Ruler receives Consul-General of Netherlands
LHC summons woman who had accused Babar Azam of rape
Sunita Marshall reveals her dark complexion benefitted her a lot in modeling
Imran Khan ends negotiations with govt
Rakhi Sawant ready to visit Pakistan to meet Hania Aamir
TRENDS participates in Cairo International Book Fair with over 350 research-base ..
Police recover important evidence in Saif Ali Khan attack case
SBP beat Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited by seven wickets
TRENDS launches study titled 'The Future of Renewable Energy'
Hamdan Bin Rashid Foundation opens registration for its Medical Awards 2025
Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi participates in multilateral meeting to discuss empoweri ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DIG Nasir Mahmood Satti briefs NIPA participants on regional policing strategies7 minutes ago
-
FC personnel martyred in firing incident in DI Khan7 minutes ago
-
ICT Police committed to ensuring traders’ security: DIG Raza7 minutes ago
-
National football heroes to train students for sport's promotion16 minutes ago
-
KP Govt decides extension in contract of School Leaders: Tarakai16 minutes ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi commends security forces for successfully foiling infiltration attempt by Khawarijs in ..16 minutes ago
-
Cop injured in Tank police post attack17 minutes ago
-
PEIRA organises training session for teachers17 minutes ago
-
Sanghar: Awareness seminar on youth’s role in peaceful elections held17 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Navy takes over command of combined task force-151 for 11th time26 minutes ago
-
Solarization process of 27,000 tube wells kicks off in Balochistan; Leghari26 minutes ago
-
Phased-wise demolition of bunkers in Kurram resumes Friday26 minutes ago