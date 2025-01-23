ICT Police committed to ensuring traders’ security: DIG Raza

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2025) Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Police Syed Ali Raza held a meeting on Thursday with a delegation from the Traders' Association to address their security concerns, emphasizing the police’s commitment to ensuring the safety of traders and commercial areas.

A public relation officer told APP that the delegation highlighted issues related to security and parking in business hubs. DIG Raza assured the delegation that Islamabad Police is taking robust measures to safeguard traders.

DIG said that zonal SPs have been directed to meet with local traders and resolve their issues on a priority basis. DIG Raza also urged traders to facilitate citizens by ensuring proper lighting, parking arrangements, and installation of security cameras in markets.

He further stressed the importance of collaboration between market guards and patrolling officers while discouraging professional beggars and their facilitators.

The Traders' Association commended the longstanding relationship between the business community and Islamabad Police, noting that mutual cooperation has significantly contributed to reducing crime in various areas of the city.

Association presented several suggestions to improve security, which DIG Raza welcomed. He instructed zonal SPs to prioritize addressing traders' concerns to enable a secure and peaceful environment for businesses to thrive.

