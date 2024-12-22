ICT Police Committed To Resolve Public Issues On Priority; Says SP Swan Zone
Faizan Hashmi Published December 22, 2024 | 06:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2024) Superintendent of Police (SP) Swan Zone Pari Gull Tareen said that the Islamabad Police is committed to resolve public issues on priority.
She said this while listening to the complaints and issues of the public during the Khuli Kachehri (open court) held at his office, on Sunday.
According to the police spokesman, that SDPOs and SHOs and a large number of citizens were also present on this occasion.
He said during the Khuli Kachehri, SP listened to the complaints of the citizens and marked their applications to the concerned officers for timely action on merit. She also directed them to send reports to his offices in the given time frame.
Gull Tareen further said that strict action will be taken against officials involved in bribery or corruption and a zero-tolerance policy will be adopted in this regard.
SP emphasized that ICT Police would not leave any stone unturned to secure the lives and property of the citizens. “Such interaction would be continued in future to provide maximum relief to the citizens.” she added.
SP Gull Tareen said that interaction during “Khuli Kachehries” would help to promote friendly policing and will also ensure self-accountability, immediate resolution of citizens' problems. The protection of life, property and self-respect of citizens comes first, she maintained.
On the special directions of IG Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, the officers of Operations division are conducting Khuli Kachehri on a daily basis.
/APP-rzr-mkz
