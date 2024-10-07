ICT police conduct flag march in City Zone

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2024) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police conducted a late-night flag march on Sunday in the City Zone, led by SSP Operations Muhammad Arsalan Shahzeb, to demonstrate the force's commitment to maintaining law and order.

According to a police statement, senior officers, traffic police, Dolphin Squad, and other law enforcement agencies participated in the march.

He said the flag march aimed to reinforce the police’s resolve to ensure peace and promote unity within the capital.

The march commenced from Jinnah Avenue, passing through various city routes, and concluded back at Jinnah Avenue, he said.

“No one will be allowed to take the law into their own hands. Any violations will be dealt with in accordance with the law,” said SSP Operations Muhammad Arsalan Shahzeb.

SSP further expressed hope that the peace-loving citizens of ICT would fully cooperate with the police in maintaining law and order.

/APP-mkz-rzr