ICT Police conduct flag march to ensure law & order

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2024) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police conducted a flag march on Wednesday to ensure law and order in the Federal capital.

According to public relations officer, the senior officials, along with the Traffic Police, Dolphin Squad, and Lady Police, participated in the march.

The flag march commenced from Express Chowk and passing through various city routes, concluded at Zero Point.

The purpose of the flag march is to demonstrate ICT Police's commitment to maintaining law and order and promoting unity and harmony.

DIG Syed Ali Raza said, "No one will be allowed to take the law into their own hands, and violators will face legal action."

He expressed hope that Islamabad's peace-loving citizens would fully cooperate with the police in ensuring law and order in the federal capital.

