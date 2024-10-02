ICT Police Conduct Grand Search And Combing Operation Across District
Umer Jamshaid Published October 02, 2024 | 04:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2024) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police conducted a grand search and combing operation in various areas across the district, involving a heavy contingent of police under the supervision of Zonal Superintendents of Police (SPs).
Under the special directions of Inspector General (IG) Police Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, the ICT Police has intensified its crackdown on criminal elements to eliminate crime from the city, a police spokesman told APP on Wednesday.
In this regard, the Lady Police Force also participated in the operation.
Before the operation, Zonal SPs briefed the personnel on the mission's objectives.
He said during the operation, police checked 1,440 suspicious individuals, along with 734 households, hotels, and motels. The search led to the arrest of seven criminal elements, including one wanted criminal, he added.
He said the police also shifted 218 suspects to police stations for further investigation and took countermeasures against 34 individuals. Additionally, ten suspects, including three drug dealers, were arrested, with cases registered after recovering 1 kg 736 grams of hashish, 500 grams of heroin, 15 bottles of alcohol, weapons with ammunition, and daggers.
The purpose of the search operation is to tackle crime in the area. Inspector General (IG) Islamabad has issued orders for grand search operations across the district to combat criminal activities, he added.
The public is requested to cooperate with the police during the investigation and report any suspicious activity to ensure public safety, which remains the top priority.
/APP-rzr-mkz
