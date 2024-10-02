Open Menu

ICT Police Conduct Grand Search And Combing Operation Across District

Umer Jamshaid Published October 02, 2024 | 04:40 PM

ICT Police conduct grand search and combing operation across district

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2024) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police conducted a grand search and combing operation in various areas across the district, involving a heavy contingent of police under the supervision of Zonal Superintendents of Police (SPs).

Under the special directions of Inspector General (IG) Police Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, the ICT Police has intensified its crackdown on criminal elements to eliminate crime from the city, a police spokesman told APP on Wednesday.

In this regard, the Lady Police Force also participated in the operation.

Before the operation, Zonal SPs briefed the personnel on the mission's objectives.

He said during the operation, police checked 1,440 suspicious individuals, along with 734 households, hotels, and motels. The search led to the arrest of seven criminal elements, including one wanted criminal, he added.

He said the police also shifted 218 suspects to police stations for further investigation and took countermeasures against 34 individuals. Additionally, ten suspects, including three drug dealers, were arrested, with cases registered after recovering 1 kg 736 grams of hashish, 500 grams of heroin, 15 bottles of alcohol, weapons with ammunition, and daggers.

The purpose of the search operation is to tackle crime in the area. Inspector General (IG) Islamabad has issued orders for grand search operations across the district to combat criminal activities, he added.

The public is requested to cooperate with the police during the investigation and report any suspicious activity to ensure public safety, which remains the top priority.

/APP-rzr-mkz

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Nasir Criminals From Top

Recent Stories

Security forces kill six terrorists of BLA in Harn ..

Security forces kill six terrorists of BLA in Harnai area

2 hours ago
 Malaysian PM to arrive in Pakistan today on 3-day ..

Malaysian PM to arrive in Pakistan today on 3-day visit

2 hours ago
 “Ring of Fire” second eclipse of this year wil ..

“Ring of Fire” second eclipse of this year will occur on Oct 2

2 hours ago
 Justice Mansoor could not attend court, cases de-l ..

Justice Mansoor could not attend court, cases de-listed

2 hours ago
 Vidya Balan narrowly escapes in car accident

Vidya Balan narrowly escapes in car accident

3 hours ago
 Israel preparing to respond to Iranian missile att ..

Israel preparing to respond to Iranian missile attack

3 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 October 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 October 2024

8 hours ago
 Sialkot Airport completes runway overhaul in recor ..

Sialkot Airport completes runway overhaul in record time

14 hours ago
 USAID strengthens vocational skills in modern agri ..

USAID strengthens vocational skills in modern agricultural technologies in DI Kh ..

14 hours ago
 Babar Azam resigns as captain of Pakistan's white ..

Babar Azam resigns as captain of Pakistan's white ball cricket team

15 hours ago
 Battle of the Ultimate Vlogging Phone: Our Verdict

Battle of the Ultimate Vlogging Phone: Our Verdict

23 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan