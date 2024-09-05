Open Menu

ICT Police Conduct Search Operation In Limits Of PS Sabazi Mandi

Sumaira FH Published September 05, 2024 | 12:30 PM

ICT Police conduct search operation in limits of PS Sabazi Mandi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2024) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police conducted a search operation within the jurisdiction of the Sabazi Mandi police station and held sixteen individuals.

A police public relations officer said on Thursday that, following the special directives of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police Inspector General (IG) police Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi the search and combing operations are being conducted across the district to ensure the safety and security of the Islamabad citizens.

Following these directives, a search and combing operation was conducted in different areas of Sabazi Mandi police station jurisdiction.

He said a heavy contingent of police under the supervision of SP industrial area Zone took part in the search operation.

Lady Police Force also participated in the search operation, he added.

Before the operation, the Superintendent of Police (SP) industrial area Zone briefed the personnel about the details of the operation, stating, “The purpose of the search operation is to tackle crime in the area.”

During the search and combing operation, 165 individuals, 35 shops, inns, hotels, and motels were thoroughly checked.

Additionally, 35 motorcycles and vehicles were inspected, leading to the detention of sixteen suspects who were transferred to the police station, he added.

The public is requested to cooperate with the police during the investigation and to report any suspicious activity he said.

“Ensuring public safety is our top priority, and we are committed to pursuing and removing criminals from the city by all available means” he added.

