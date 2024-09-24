ICT Police conduct search operation in limits of PS Khanna

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2024) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police conducted a search and combing operation On Tuesday at the Khanna police station jurisdiction.

According to a police spokesperson under the special directives of the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, the search and combing operations are being conducted in different areas of the city, to ensure the safety and security of the Islamabad citizens.

Following these orders, a search and combing operation was conducted in different areas of Khanna police station jurisdiction by ICT Police teams, he said.

He said heavy contingent of police under the supervision of SP Swaan Zone took part in the search operation.

Lady Police Force also participated in the search operation he added.

Before the operation, the Superintendent of Police (SP) Swaan Zone briefed the personnel about the details of the operation, stating, “The purpose of the search operation is to tackle crime in the area,” he said.

During the search and combing operation, 55 houses,105 individuals, inns, hotels, and motels were thoroughly checked, he added.

Similarly, during the search operation, 4 vehicles without numbers were shifted to the police station.

He said during the search operation, 32 suspects were shifted to the police station, countermeasures were taken against 20 people

Meanwhile 11 suspects including 5 drug dealers were arrested and cases were registered after recovering more than two kilograms of heroin, more than one kilogram of hashish and weapons with ammunition, he said.

The public is requested to cooperate with the police during the investigation and to report any suspicious activity he said.

“Ensuring public safety is our top priority, and we are committed to pursuing and removing criminals from the city by all available means” he added.

/APP-rzr-mkz