ICT Police conduct search operation in limits of PS Noon

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2024) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police conducted a search and combing operation within the jurisdiction of the Noon Police Station, on Thursday resulting in the detention of 37 individuals.

A police spokesman told APP that a heavy contingent of police, under the supervision of SP Industrial Area, took part in the search operation, which also involved the participation of the Lady Police Force and Frontier Constabulary (FC) officers.

Before the operation, the SP Industrial Area briefed the personnel on the operational details, stating, “The purpose of the search operation is to address crime in the area.

During the operation, 300 houses, shops, inns, hotels and motels were thoroughly checked, along with 15 motorcycles and 41 vehicles.

The operation led to the detention of 37 suspicious individuals, who were then taken to the police station for further investigation. Arms and ammunition were also recovered from the detained individuals, he said.

The public is urged to cooperate with the police during these security operations and to report any suspicious activity.

"Ensuring public safety is our top priority, and we are committed to removing criminal elements from the city through all available means,” he added.