ICT Police conduct search operation in PS Noon Jurisdiction

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2024) The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police conducted a grand search and combing operation in various areas of the Noon Police Station jurisdiction in the Industrial Area Zone on Sunday .

A public relations officer told APP that under the supervision of SP Saddar Zone Khan Zaib, a large contingent of police participated in the operation, along with lady police officers and Frontier Constabulary (FC) personnel. Before the operation commenced, the teams were briefed about the objectives and procedures.

During the search operation, 27 suspicious individuals were checked, along with 500 households, shops, inns, hotels, and motels.

Additionally, 15 motorcycles and 41 vehicles were inspected.

The operation led to the recovery of two pistols, while five motorcycles were shifted to the police station for further investigation. The purpose of the search operation is to curb criminal activities in the area.

The Inspector General (IG) Rizvi has issued directives for grand search operations across the district to eliminate crime.

Citizens have been urged to cooperate with the police during checks and report any suspicious activities. Ensuring public safety remains the top priority of the Islamabad Police.