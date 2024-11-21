ICT police conduct search operation in PS Sangjani Jurisdiction

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2024) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police conducted a grand search and combing operation at the Sangjani police station jurisdiction on Thursday.

A police spokesperson told APP that, under the supervision of SP Sadar Zone Khan Zaib, a grand search and combing operation was conducted in different areas of Sangjani police station by Islamabad Police, CTD, FC, and lady police teams.

He said during the search operation 65 suspicious persons, 289 houses, shops; hotels and 75 motorbikes and vehicles were thoroughly checked while 40 suspects were shifted to the police station for further verification.

DIG Syed Ali Raza said that the search and combing operations were conducted to heighten security in the Federal capital. All zonal officers were directed to continue these operations in their respective areas.

Citizens are also requested to cooperate with the police during the checking. Citizens are urged to cooperate with police and report any suspicious activity or information through the emergency helpline 'Pucar-15' or via the 'ICT-15' app for immediate assistance.