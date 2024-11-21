Open Menu

ICT Police Conduct Search Operation In PS Sangjani Jurisdiction

Sumaira FH Published November 21, 2024 | 12:40 PM

ICT police conduct search operation in PS Sangjani Jurisdiction

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2024) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police conducted a grand search and combing operation at the Sangjani police station jurisdiction on Thursday.

A police spokesperson told APP that, under the supervision of SP Sadar Zone Khan Zaib, a grand search and combing operation was conducted in different areas of Sangjani police station by Islamabad Police, CTD, FC, and lady police teams.

He said during the search operation 65 suspicious persons, 289 houses, shops; hotels and 75 motorbikes and vehicles were thoroughly checked while 40 suspects were shifted to the police station for further verification.

DIG Syed Ali Raza said that the search and combing operations were conducted to heighten security in the Federal capital. All zonal officers were directed to continue these operations in their respective areas.

Citizens are also requested to cooperate with the police during the checking. Citizens are urged to cooperate with police and report any suspicious activity or information through the emergency helpline 'Pucar-15' or via the 'ICT-15' app for immediate assistance.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Police Station Vehicles All

Recent Stories

Sumair Ahmad Syed appointed as director for ICC Ch ..

Sumair Ahmad Syed appointed as director for ICC Champions Trophy 2025

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 November 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 November 2024

4 hours ago
 LHC expresses satisfaction on Punjab govt's smog c ..

LHC expresses satisfaction on Punjab govt's smog control efforts

13 hours ago
 Germany power past Canada to reach Davis Cup semis

Germany power past Canada to reach Davis Cup semis

13 hours ago
 Under-fire Spain minister defends agencies' role i ..

Under-fire Spain minister defends agencies' role in floods

13 hours ago
Stock markets retreat ahead of Nvidia earnings

Stock markets retreat ahead of Nvidia earnings

13 hours ago
 Grand Finale of All Sindh Youth Spelling Bee Compe ..

Grand Finale of All Sindh Youth Spelling Bee Competition 2024 held at Hayat Sch ..

13 hours ago
 Australia's Kerevi banned for Morgan tackle

Australia's Kerevi banned for Morgan tackle

13 hours ago
 'Rust' premieres three years after on-set shooting ..

'Rust' premieres three years after on-set shooting death

13 hours ago
 Belarusian twins missing on Turkish mountain found ..

Belarusian twins missing on Turkish mountain found alive

13 hours ago
 Ford to cut 4,000 jobs in Europe

Ford to cut 4,000 jobs in Europe

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan