ICT Police Conduct Search Operation In PS Sumbal Jurisdiction
Faizan Hashmi Published November 21, 2024 | 01:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2024) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police on Thursday conducted a grand search and combing operation in various areas under the jurisdiction of Sumbal Police Station in the Saddar Zone.
A police spokesperson told APP that, the operation was carried out under the supervision of SP Saddar Zone, with heavy police contingents taking part. Lady police officers and officials from the Frontier Corps (FC) also participated in the operation. Before the operation; all personnel received briefings on their assignments and security protocols.
He said during the operation, 113 suspects, 53 households, shops, inns, hotels, and motels were checked.
Seventeen suspects were shifted to the police station for further investigation.
Additionally, four pistols, one rifle, and four motorcycles were recovered and also shifted to the police station.
The police further revealed that 51 motorcycles were inspected, and 28 individuals were shifted to the police station for further verification.
The Primary objective of the operation, SP Saddar Zone said, was to curb criminal activities in the area.
The Inspector General (IG) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi has directed grand search operations across the district to ensure the safety and security of citizens. Residents have been urged to cooperate with police during checks and to report any suspicious activities immediately.
"Protecting the public remains our top priority," IG Rizvi Said.
