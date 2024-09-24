ICT Police Conducts Combing Operation In Limits Of PS Golra
Faizan Hashmi Published September 24, 2024 | 07:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2024) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police conducted a search and combing operation on Tuesday at the Golra police station jurisdiction.
According to a police spokesperson under the special directives of the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, the search and combing operations are being conducted in different areas of the city, to ensure the safety and security of the ICT citizens.
Following these orders, a search and combing operation was conducted in different areas of Golra police station jurisdiction by ICT Police teams, he said.
He said heavy contingent of police under the supervision of SP Saddar Zone Khan Zeb took part in the search operation.
Lady Police Force also participated in the search operation he added.
Before the operation, the Superintendent of Police (SP) Saddar Zone briefed the personnel about the details of the operation, stating, “The purpose of the search operation is to tackle crime in the area,” he said.
During the search and combing operation, 35 houses,140 individuals, inns,10 hotels, and motels were thoroughly checked, he added.
Similarly, during the search operation, 14 suspects were shifted to the police station, countermeasures were taken against 05 people, he said.
Meanwhile 5 drug dealers were arrested and more than 3 kg of heroin, 41 bottles of alcohol were recovered and cases were registered, he said.
IG ICT has issued orders for grand search operations across the district to solve the crimes, he added.
The public is requested to cooperate with the police during the investigation and to report any suspicious activity, he said.
“Ensuring public safety is our top priority, and we are committed to pursuing and removing criminals from the city by all available means” he added.
/APP-rzr-mkz
Recent Stories
Pakistan’s foreign policy on successful trajectory: Attaullah
PDMA issues alert about rains in most parts of KP from Thursday
Tragedies like Gaza won’t allow sustainable development: Asif
U.S. Ambassador Promotes Clean Energy and Climate Action During Lahore Visit
Qatar Emiri Naval Ship Alkhor Visits Karachi to Participate in Bilateral Exercis ..
Realme Note 60 launching soon: Segment’s first IP64 Protection Championing Dur ..
Justice Yahya Afridi issues dissenting note on reserved seats case
PM in New York to attend UNGA’s 79th session
Bushra Ansari criticizes viral singing style of Chahat Fateh Ali Khan
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 September 2024
Imran Khan denounces propaganda, calls for justice, ceasefire in Palestine
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Commissioner chairs traffic coordination committee meeting2 minutes ago
-
Lady constable killed in Harbancepura firing incident2 minutes ago
-
DC visits RHC Gumbat, Khushal Garh check post2 minutes ago
-
Minister attends conference on birth of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH)12 minutes ago
-
Encroachments under Nishatabad Bridge removed12 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Army to continue steadfast support, technical assistance to LEAs against terrorism: COAS22 minutes ago
-
President emphasises expanding BISP network22 minutes ago
-
Governor KP calls on President Zardari22 minutes ago
-
Ch Parvez Elahi's name removed from PCL, LHC told32 minutes ago
-
Balochistan’s rising star Shah Zeb Pakistan’s hero: Rana Mashood32 minutes ago
-
Japan Foundation's exhibition "Yokai Parade" opens at Alhamra42 minutes ago
-
PIC makes medical history with Supersaturated Oxygen Therapy in cardiac treatment42 minutes ago