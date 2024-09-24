ICT Police conducts combing operation in limits of PS Golra

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2024) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police conducted a search and combing operation on Tuesday at the Golra police station jurisdiction.

According to a police spokesperson under the special directives of the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, the search and combing operations are being conducted in different areas of the city, to ensure the safety and security of the ICT citizens.

Following these orders, a search and combing operation was conducted in different areas of Golra police station jurisdiction by ICT Police teams, he said.

He said heavy contingent of police under the supervision of SP Saddar Zone Khan Zeb took part in the search operation.

Lady Police Force also participated in the search operation he added.

Before the operation, the Superintendent of Police (SP) Saddar Zone briefed the personnel about the details of the operation, stating, “The purpose of the search operation is to tackle crime in the area,” he said.

During the search and combing operation, 35 houses,140 individuals, inns,10 hotels, and motels were thoroughly checked, he added.

Similarly, during the search operation, 14 suspects were shifted to the police station, countermeasures were taken against 05 people, he said.

Meanwhile 5 drug dealers were arrested and more than 3 kg of heroin, 41 bottles of alcohol were recovered and cases were registered, he said.

IG ICT has issued orders for grand search operations across the district to solve the crimes, he added.

The public is requested to cooperate with the police during the investigation and to report any suspicious activity, he said.

“Ensuring public safety is our top priority, and we are committed to pursuing and removing criminals from the city by all available means” he added.

/APP-rzr-mkz