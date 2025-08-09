ICT Police conducts grand search, combing operation in Shahzad Town jurisdiction

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2025) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police on Saturday carried out a grand search and combing operation in various areas under the jurisdiction of Shahzad Town Police Station to curb criminal activities and ensure public safety.

An official told APP that the operation was conducted under the special direction of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, as part of an intensified crackdown against criminal elements and anti-social activities in the Federal capital.

During the operation, a total of 132 individuals, 87 houses, 23 motorcycles, and four vehicles were checked.

SSP Operations Islamabad Muhammad Shoaib Khan said the Primary objective of the search and combing operations was to tighten the noose around criminal elements and enhance overall security across the city.

He added that similar operations were under way in various sectors of the district, and the Islamabad Police would continue indiscriminate action against criminals, land mafias, and drug dealers.

APP/rzr-mkz