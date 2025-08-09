Open Menu

ICT Police Conducts Grand Search, Combing Operation In Shahzad Town Jurisdiction

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 09, 2025 | 01:00 PM

ICT Police conducts grand search, combing operation in Shahzad Town jurisdiction

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2025) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police on Saturday carried out a grand search and combing operation in various areas under the jurisdiction of Shahzad Town Police Station to curb criminal activities and ensure public safety.

An official told APP that the operation was conducted under the special direction of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, as part of an intensified crackdown against criminal elements and anti-social activities in the Federal capital.

During the operation, a total of 132 individuals, 87 houses, 23 motorcycles, and four vehicles were checked.

SSP Operations Islamabad Muhammad Shoaib Khan said the Primary objective of the search and combing operations was to tighten the noose around criminal elements and enhance overall security across the city.

He added that similar operations were under way in various sectors of the district, and the Islamabad Police would continue indiscriminate action against criminals, land mafias, and drug dealers.

APP/rzr-mkz

Recent Stories

Foreign investors pump $2.5 billion into Korean st ..

Foreign investors pump $2.5 billion into Korean stocks in July

32 minutes ago
 Foreign firms boost growth in Beijing's Chaoyang d ..

Foreign firms boost growth in Beijing's Chaoyang district

1 hour ago
 Azerbaijan, Armenia sign peace deal at White House ..

Azerbaijan, Armenia sign peace deal at White House summit with Trump

1 hour ago
 Prime Minister Carney announces pay raises for Can ..

Prime Minister Carney announces pay raises for Canadian Armed Forces

2 hours ago
 Germany, allies reject Israeli plan to occupy Gaza ..

Germany, allies reject Israeli plan to occupy Gaza, Berlin halts military export ..

2 hours ago
 Trump, Putin to meet in Alaska for Ukraine peace d ..

Trump, Putin to meet in Alaska for Ukraine peace deal

3 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 August 2025

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 August 2025

4 hours ago
 UAE to participate in UCI Para-cycling Road World ..

UAE to participate in UCI Para-cycling Road World Championships in Belgium

12 hours ago
 Israel's plan to take control of Gaza risks deepen ..

Israel's plan to take control of Gaza risks deepening 'already catastrophic cons ..

12 hours ago
 UAE condemns, denounces in strongest terms Israeli ..

UAE condemns, denounces in strongest terms Israeli government’s decision to oc ..

12 hours ago
 UAE Boxer advances to final of Asian Boxing U19 & ..

UAE Boxer advances to final of Asian Boxing U19 & U22 Boxing Championships

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan