ICT Police conducts grand search operation in Saddar zone

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2024) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police conducted a grand search and combing operation on Monday in various areas of Saddar Zone to curb criminal activities and ensure public safety.

A public relations officer told APP that the operation was carried out under the supervision of SP Saddar Zone with a heavy contingent of police, including lady police officers, actively participating. He said before the operation, the personnel were briefed about the objectives and procedures.

He said 110 suspicious individuals were checked during the operation, along with inspections of 80 houses, shops, inns, hotels, and motels.

Moreover, 35 motorcycles and 25 vehicles were thoroughly examined.

He said that 12 individuals were shifted to the police station for verification, and five motorcycles were taken into custody. Additionally, two pistols along with ammunition were recovered during the operation. He added that the Inspector General of Police Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi had directed grand search operations across the district to eliminate crimes.

He said ensuring the safety of residents remains the top priority of Islamabad Police.

/APP-rzr-mkz