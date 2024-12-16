ICT Police Conducts Grand Search Operation In Saddar Zone
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 16, 2024 | 01:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2024) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police conducted a grand search and combing operation on Monday in various areas of Saddar Zone to curb criminal activities and ensure public safety.
A public relations officer told APP that the operation was carried out under the supervision of SP Saddar Zone with a heavy contingent of police, including lady police officers, actively participating. He said before the operation, the personnel were briefed about the objectives and procedures.
He said 110 suspicious individuals were checked during the operation, along with inspections of 80 houses, shops, inns, hotels, and motels.
Moreover, 35 motorcycles and 25 vehicles were thoroughly examined.
He said that 12 individuals were shifted to the police station for verification, and five motorcycles were taken into custody. Additionally, two pistols along with ammunition were recovered during the operation. He added that the Inspector General of Police Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi had directed grand search operations across the district to eliminate crimes.
He said ensuring the safety of residents remains the top priority of Islamabad Police.
/APP-rzr-mkz
Recent Stories
Petrol price maintained at Rs252.10, HSD cut by Rs3.05 per liter
Jason Gillespie opens about reasons behind his resignation with PCB
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 December 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 December 2024
SC Justice Mandokhail addresses Justice Shah’s concerns over Judicial Commissi ..
Vivo Mobile Company to establish manufacturing plant in Punjab
Itel Pakistan launches S25 ultra smartphone with Yumna Zaidi as brand ambassador
Pakistan cricket team suffer most T20 Int’l defeats in 2024
Standing body approves conversion of PMBMC into Punjab Sahulat Bazaars Authority
Imran Khan always called for dialogue, discussions: Barrister Gohar
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Young man dies while filming TikTok at Changla Gali Kashmir Point2 minutes ago
-
One killed another injured in bike trolley collision2 minutes ago
-
DC assures cooperation to Miangan Colony's delegation2 minutes ago
-
Ministry introduces installment plan for Hajj 2025 expenses2 minutes ago
-
Polio eradication drive begins in AJK2 minutes ago
-
ICT Police conducts grand search operation in Saddar zone2 minutes ago
-
APS tragedy strengthened nation’s resolve against terrorism: Danyal12 minutes ago
-
KDA starts repairing swings in parks12 minutes ago
-
10 injured as school bus overturns in Arifwala12 minutes ago
-
Police eradication drive starts in Larkana division22 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 77,300 cusecs water22 minutes ago
-
Nation pays tribute to APS martyrs on anniversary of tragic attack32 minutes ago