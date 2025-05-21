ICT Police Congratulate COAS Gen. Syed Asim Munir On Promotion To Field Marshal
Sumaira FH Published May 21, 2025 | 02:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2025) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police have extended heartfelt congratulations to Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir on his elevation to the prestigious rank of Field Marshal.
A police spokesperson told APP on Wednesday that Inspector General of Police (IGP) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi praised the visionary leadership of Field Marshal General Syed Asim Munir, COAS, saying: “Under his command, the Pakistan Armed Forces have effectively shattered the enemy's arrogance through exceptional strategic planning.”
He said that on behalf of every officer and personnel of Islamabad Police, warm wishes and prayers are extended for the continued success and leadership of Field Marshal General Syed Asim Munir, Chief of Army Staff (COAS).
/APP-rzr-mkz
Recent Stories
T20I series: Bangladesh raises objections over revised Pakistan tour schedule
Indian media question arrest of Prof Ali Khan over remarks criticizing BJP
Pakistan announces 16-member squad for T20I series against Bangladesh
Three children among five killed in Khuzdar school bus bombing
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 May 2025
Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif urges PTI to change attitude for ta ..
Syed Asim Munir's promotion to Field Marshal: A landmark in Pakistan’s militar ..
Wali Khan congratulates Asim Munir on promotion to Field Marshal rank
Balochistan govt committed to promote quality education, restores 2800 schools: ..
Fire disrupts power supply in several areas
Salik congratulates Syed Asim Munir on becoming Field Marshal
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Girl commits suicide over depressed on father's demise4 minutes ago
-
ICT Police congratulate COAS Gen. Syed Asim Munir on promotion to Field Marshal4 minutes ago
-
Kashmir Resolution key to regional peace: Dar in talks with Chinese FM4 minutes ago
-
IG Punjab directs immediate relief on police personnel’s grievances4 minutes ago
-
Musadik Malik calls for equal dialogue, warns of consequences4 minutes ago
-
Explosion in Rawalpindi’ s sewage line leaves road cracked4 minutes ago
-
Ayaz strongly condemns attack on school bus in Khuzdar4 minutes ago
-
President, PM condemn terrorist attack on school bus in Balochistan4 minutes ago
-
Comprehensive waste management and infrastructure development initiative launched4 minutes ago
-
Prime Minister condemns cowardly terrorist attack on school bus in Khuzdar4 minutes ago
-
23 power thieves nabbed3 hours ago
-
Three killed as car plunges into Lahore canal3 hours ago