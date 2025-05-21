ICT Police congratulate COAS Gen. Syed Asim Munir on promotion to Field Marshal

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2025) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police have extended heartfelt congratulations to Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir on his elevation to the prestigious rank of Field Marshal.

A police spokesperson told APP on Wednesday that Inspector General of Police (IGP) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi praised the visionary leadership of Field Marshal General Syed Asim Munir, COAS, saying: “Under his command, the Pakistan Armed Forces have effectively shattered the enemy's arrogance through exceptional strategic planning.”

He said that on behalf of every officer and personnel of Islamabad Police, warm wishes and prayers are extended for the continued success and leadership of Field Marshal General Syed Asim Munir, Chief of Army Staff (COAS).

