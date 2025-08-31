Open Menu

ICT Police Constable Martyred, Colleague Injured In Humak Car Accident

Faizan Hashmi Published August 31, 2025 | 02:20 PM

ICT Police constable martyred, colleague injured in Humak car accident

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2025) A team of Humak police station of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) met with a tragic accident during routine patrolling duty when their mobile van was hit by a car, resulting in the martyrdom of Constable Tahseen and serious injuries to Constable Sajid.

A police spokesperson told APP that the incident occurred as the patrolling mobile was on duty when a speeding vehicle rammed into it. He said the car involved in the accident has been taken into custody, while efforts are underway to arrest the driver.

The funeral prayer of the martyred constable was offered with the participation of senior police officers, colleagues and locals who paid their respects.

DIG Headquarters Muhammad Haroon Joiya and SSP Operations Muhammad Shoaib Khan later visited PIMS Hospital, where they inquired about the health of the injured Constable Sajid. They met the doctors and assured the family that all possible medical assistance would be provided.

The ICT Police spokesperson added that sacrifices rendered by police personnel in the line of duty would always be honored and the force remained committed to supporting the families of martyrs.

