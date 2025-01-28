ICT Police Crack Blind Murder Case; Suspect Apprehended
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 28, 2025 | 05:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2025) Superintendent of Police (SP) Rural Zone Kazim Naqvi on Tuesday announced the swift resolution of a blind murder case, with the arrest of the main suspect and recovery of crucial evidence.
The case involved the brutal killing of a young man, whose mutilated body was discovered in a sack near a tunnel in the jurisdiction of Nilore Police Station.
Addressing a press conference at the Rescue 15 Field Office, SP Kazim Naqvi revealed details of the investigation. Muhammad Majeed, a resident of Pahont, had reported his son, Faisar Majeed, missing. He informed the police that his son had not returned home, his phone was switched off, and he suspected abduction.
Following the report, FIR No. 38 was registered at Nilore Police Station, and a comprehensive investigation was launched. On January 27, 2025, police discovered a sack containing a mutilated body near Assembly Dam Road, close to a tunnel. The body was later identified as Faisar Majeed.
A public relation officer told APP that taking immediate notice of the incident, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Syed Ali Raza directed the police to use all available resources to apprehend the culprits.
Under the leadership of SP Rural Zone Kazim Naqvi, teams from the Nilore Police Station and the Homicide Unit conducted an in-depth investigation, employing advanced forensic and technical methods.
Their efforts led to the arrest of Tanveer Hussain, and the motorcycle used in the crime was recovered.
SP Naqvi disclosed that the murder stemmed from financial disputes. The victim was a landlord, while the suspect was his tenant. Both were involved in business activities in the same marketplace, which escalated their disagreements, ultimately leading to the crime.
During the press conference, SP Naqvi commended the police teams for their swift and effective action, emphasizing Islamabad Police's commitment to solving even the most challenging cases.
“The swift arrest of the suspect underscores our dedication to ensuring justice and maintaining public safety,” he stated.
He added that further investigations are underway to identify and apprehend additional accomplices in the case.
“Islamabad Police will continue to take strict action against all forms of crime and ensure that those responsible are brought to justice,” SP Naqvi assured.
The victim’s family has expressed gratitude for the police's quick response and commitment to solving the case. Authorities are determined to present solid evidence to ensure the suspect faces the full force of the law.
