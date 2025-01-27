ICT Police crackdown on kite flying and selling: six nabbed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2025) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police intensified its crackdown on Monday against individuals involved in kite flying and selling, arresting six suspects and recovering a large number of kites and strings.

A public relations officer told APP that teams from Bhara Kahu, Shehzad Town, Noon, and Khanna police stations conducted the operations, leading to the recovery of a significant quantity of kites and strings.

“Kite flying is a dangerous activity that can cause permanent disabilities or even loss of life,” said DIG Syed Ali Raza.

DIG Raza added that announcements highlighting the risks of kite flying and selling, as well as preventive measures, have been made in mosques across the district.

DIG Raza further stated that the ICT Police will continue its strict crackdown to ensure the safety of citizens./APP-rzr-mkz