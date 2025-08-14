ICT Police deploy 5,000 personnel, seven-layer security for Chehlum procession

Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police has issued a foolproof security plan for the Chehlum procession in the federal capital, deploying over 5,000 officers and personnel to ensure public safety

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2025) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police has issued a foolproof security plan for the Chehlum procession in the Federal capital, deploying over 5,000 officers and personnel to ensure public safety.

A police spokesperson told APP on Wednesday that the central procession in Sector G-6 will be given top priority, with all DIGs, SSPs, and SPs present on duty. The Operations, Investigation, CIA, Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD), and all five divisions of the police have been fully mobilized for the occasion. Inner and outer cordons will be established along the route, rooftop duties will be assigned, and snipers, CTD commandos, and personnel will be stationed at vantage points.

He said security arrangements will be organized into seven layers, with every participant required to pass through three security checkpoints. Police, Rangers, and other law enforcement agencies will perform joint duties to maintain peace and order.

A comprehensive digital surveillance system with modern cameras is operational across the city, while Safe City and mobile control rooms will remain active throughout the procession. Covering a distance of 3.88 kilometers, the procession will conclude at its starting point.

The IGP Rizvi advised citizens to avoid illegal parking around the procession area and to use designated parking spaces to ensure smooth traffic flow and public convenience during the event./APP-rzr-mkz