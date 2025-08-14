Open Menu

ICT Police Deploy Over 4,000 Officers For Foolproof Independence Day Security

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 14, 2025 | 01:27 AM

Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police have devised a foolproof security plan for Independence Day celebrations, deploying more than 4,000 officers and personnel to ensure public safety across the federal capital

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2025) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police have devised a foolproof security plan for Independence Day celebrations, deploying more than 4,000 officers and personnel to ensure public safety across the Federal capital.

An official told APP on Wednesday that from the night of August 14, special police squads will carry out continuous patrols, while strict monitoring will be maintained through checkpoints at all entry and exit points of the city. He said activities such as rowdy behaviour, one-wheeling, aerial firing, and harassment will be strictly prohibited, with legal action to be taken against any violators.

He said all necessary arrangements have been completed to safeguard citizens and families, while a special traffic plan has also been implemented for major Independence Day events. The IGP Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi has directed all officers to remain present in their respective areas and to brief personnel on security duties.

The official said that security measures will be reinforced with Safe City cameras and a fully operational Command and Control Centre to ensure round-the-clock surveillance. Monitoring teams will remain in constant communication with field officers to respond promptly to any untoward incident.

IG Rizvi urged citizens to celebrate Independence Day with enthusiasm while respecting the rights and safety of others. Parents have been advised to keep their children away from any dangerous or unlawful activities.

The official said Islamabad Police will leave no stone unturned to ensure foolproof security and the protection of life and property. Citizens have been asked to cooperate with police officers during security checks and to immediately report any suspicious activity to the emergency helpline “Pucar-15” as part of their national duty.

Court vacates stay order, ends Dr. Zia-ul-Qayyum’s tenure as HEC ED

23 minutes ago
 Independence Day marked at Kohsar University

Independence Day marked at Kohsar University

23 minutes ago

