ICT Police Deploys Over 1,500 Personnel Under Special Easter Security Plan
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 20, 2025 | 01:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2025) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police have issued a comprehensive security plan for Easter, deploying more than 1,500 personnel across the Federal capital to ensure the safety of Christian worshippers and maintain public order.
A police spokesperson told APP that Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Muhammad Jawad Tariq, is personally supervising the entire security operation to ensure all duties are carried out effectively.
He said enhanced security arrangements have been made for sensitive churches, where specialized security measures are in place. Dedicated patrolling squads are actively monitoring areas surrounding churches, while strict checking is underway at all entry and exit points of the city.
He said police officers and volunteers have been deployed at churches to conduct body searches before allowing entry, in an effort to prevent any untoward incident.
Supervisory officers are maintaining close contact with church administrations and ensuring coordinated efforts through mutual consultation.
He said surveillance of sensitive locations is being conducted through the Safe City cameras to ensure real-time monitoring and rapid response.
He said Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has also deployed special squads to maintain smooth traffic flow during Easter. Strict action will be taken against one-wheeling and unruly behavior, and traffic officers have been directed to act firmly against violators.
He said special patrolling units have been deployed around recreational spots to enhance public safety.
DIG Muhammad Jawad Tariq reaffirmed Islamabad Police's commitment to ensuring full security for the Christian community during Easter celebrations.
APP/rzr-mkz
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 April 2025
ICC Women’s WC Qualifier: Pakistan beat Bangladesh by 7 wickets in their final
PSL X: Peshawar Zalmi secure first win by 120 runs over Multan Sultans
PSL 2025 Match 09 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who Wil ..
Punjab Former Chief Secretary Azam Suleman elected as PHC BoC Chairperson
Nov 26 protest case: Bail pleas of 16 PTI leaders, journalist Sami Ibrahim dismi ..
Nasir Chinyoti reveals Hania Aamir’s role in Indian Punjabi film with Diljit D ..
Int’l PATS Competition held at Kharian Garrison
CTD kills five terrorists linked to banned outfit in Duki IBO in Balcohistan
Karachi, Sindh weather; heatwave likely to start tomorrow
Honey Singh sparks dating rumours with 25-year old Egyptian model
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Mandra Police arrest 2 car thieves5 minutes ago
-
ITP facilitates over 42,000 applicants, collects 121miln revenue in first quarter of 20255 minutes ago
-
ICT Police deploys over 1,500 personnel under special Easter security plan5 minutes ago
-
122,000 beneficiaries to get BISP financial assistance in Lodhran1 hour ago
-
Success of Overseas convention acknowledged by OPF members2 hours ago
-
Profession of newspaper hawkers least popular amid decline in print sale2 hours ago
-
Rwandan Foreign Affairs Minister arrives in Islamabad2 hours ago
-
NCA nurtures future artists by instilling strong foundation in critical thinking, creativity, techni ..2 hours ago
-
PMD warns citizens to take precautions amid heatwave conditions2 hours ago
-
Massive polio vaccination drive to kick off tomorrow2 hours ago
-
Social Media platforms overflow with Easter greetings, showcasing Pakistan's unity3 hours ago
-
Board of Revenue seeks explanation from DC Tank for ignoring SMBR order3 hours ago