ICT Police Deploys Over 1,500 Personnel Under Special Easter Security Plan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 20, 2025 | 01:50 PM

ICT Police deploys over 1,500 personnel under special Easter security plan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2025) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police have issued a comprehensive security plan for Easter, deploying more than 1,500 personnel across the Federal capital to ensure the safety of Christian worshippers and maintain public order.

A police spokesperson told APP that Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Muhammad Jawad Tariq, is personally supervising the entire security operation to ensure all duties are carried out effectively.

He said enhanced security arrangements have been made for sensitive churches, where specialized security measures are in place. Dedicated patrolling squads are actively monitoring areas surrounding churches, while strict checking is underway at all entry and exit points of the city.

He said police officers and volunteers have been deployed at churches to conduct body searches before allowing entry, in an effort to prevent any untoward incident.

Supervisory officers are maintaining close contact with church administrations and ensuring coordinated efforts through mutual consultation.

He said surveillance of sensitive locations is being conducted through the Safe City cameras to ensure real-time monitoring and rapid response.

He said Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has also deployed special squads to maintain smooth traffic flow during Easter. Strict action will be taken against one-wheeling and unruly behavior, and traffic officers have been directed to act firmly against violators.

He said special patrolling units have been deployed around recreational spots to enhance public safety.

DIG Muhammad Jawad Tariq reaffirmed Islamabad Police's commitment to ensuring full security for the Christian community during Easter celebrations.

APP/rzr-mkz

