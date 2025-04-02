Open Menu

ICT Police Deploys Over 5,000 Officers For Eid Security

Umer Jamshaid Published April 02, 2025 | 08:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2025) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police deployed more than 5,000 officers during Chand Raat and all three days of Eid-ul-Fitr to ensure public safety and law and order in the Federal capital.

A police spokesperson told APP on Wednesday that the comprehensive security strategy effectively prevented any untoward incidents during the festive period. Inspector General (IG) Police, Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, personally remained in the field, monitoring security arrangements and checking duty points.

He said that even on the third day of Eid, he continued to oversee the security measures across the city. For the first time, citizens praised the Islamabad Police for their efforts in maintaining order during Eid celebrations.

He said that a robust crackdown was conducted against reckless activities, including one-wheeling and hooliganism. As a result, more than 200 motorcycles were seized, and over 50 individuals involved in dangerous stunts were arrested.

He said that families visiting parks were provided full security, and all senior police officials, including DIGs, SSPs, SPs, SDPOs, and SHOs, were actively present in the field.

Security checkpoints were established at all entry and exit points, as well as key locations within the city.

He said that due to the vigilance of police personnel, two incidents of snatching were successfully thwarted. IG Islamabad commended the entire force for their dedication and commitment to duty.

He said, "The way our police officers performed their duties cannot be expressed in words. Every officer and personnel of Islamabad Police worked as a team to ensure public safety."

He said that he paid tribute to the discipline, coordination, and professionalism displayed by the police force, which remained away from their families while fulfilling their responsibilities.

He said, "This is a force of 64 martyrs, always present on the streets to maintain peace and security in the city. Islamabad Police will continue to perform its duties with the same zeal and enthusiasm."

Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi reiterated the commitment of Islamabad Police to upholding law and order and serving the public with dedication and professionalism.

