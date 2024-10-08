ICT police detain 113, recover weapons and ammunition in search operations

Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police on Tuesday conducted extensive search and combing operations in various areas under the jurisdiction of the Tarnol police station

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2024) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police on Tuesday conducted extensive search and combing operations in various areas under the jurisdiction of the Tarnol police station.

According to police spokesman, under the special directions of Inspector General (IG) Police Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, the ICT Police are conducting a full crackdown against drug dealers and criminal elements in the city.

In this regard the operation was conducted under the supervision of the SP Saddar Zone and involved teams from Islamabad Police, including the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) and female police officers, along with other law enforcement agencies.

During the operation, police thoroughly checked 550 suspicious individuals, 400 houses, hotels, and 114 vehicles and motorbikes.

As a result, 113 suspicious individuals were taken to the police station for legal proceedings.

Additionally, the police team arrested seven individuals and recovered weapons, ammunition, and a dagger from their possession.

DIG Syed Ali Raza stated that these search and combing operations are part of ongoing efforts to enhance security in the Federal capital.

The DIG directed all zonal officers to continue similar operations in their respective areas.

The police also urged citizens to cooperate with law enforcement during the checks and to report any suspicious activities or information through the emergency helpline "Pucar-15" or via the "ICT-15" app for immediate assistance.

/APP-rzr-mkz