ICT Police Detain 113, Recover Weapons And Ammunition In Search Operations
Faizan Hashmi Published October 08, 2024 | 08:46 PM
Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police on Tuesday conducted extensive search and combing operations in various areas under the jurisdiction of the Tarnol police station
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2024) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police on Tuesday conducted extensive search and combing operations in various areas under the jurisdiction of the Tarnol police station.
According to police spokesman, under the special directions of Inspector General (IG) Police Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, the ICT Police are conducting a full crackdown against drug dealers and criminal elements in the city.
In this regard the operation was conducted under the supervision of the SP Saddar Zone and involved teams from Islamabad Police, including the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) and female police officers, along with other law enforcement agencies.
During the operation, police thoroughly checked 550 suspicious individuals, 400 houses, hotels, and 114 vehicles and motorbikes.
As a result, 113 suspicious individuals were taken to the police station for legal proceedings.
Additionally, the police team arrested seven individuals and recovered weapons, ammunition, and a dagger from their possession.
DIG Syed Ali Raza stated that these search and combing operations are part of ongoing efforts to enhance security in the Federal capital.
The DIG directed all zonal officers to continue similar operations in their respective areas.
The police also urged citizens to cooperate with law enforcement during the checks and to report any suspicious activities or information through the emergency helpline "Pucar-15" or via the "ICT-15" app for immediate assistance.
/APP-rzr-mkz
Recent Stories
Shah Latif Children’s festival rescheduled for November 2
ATC issues bailable arrest warrants for Sanam Javed
ISSI launches book “Critical Issues Facing South Asia”
Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori condoles death of actor Mazhar Ali
Dry, partly cloudy weather forecast for city
Sherry Rehman briefs PILDAT chief on proposed FCC
PTI should learn from ban on PTM: Tarar
Punjab to establish electric bus terminals, depots: SMBR
7 drug dealers arrested, 06 kg drugs seized
AJK PM emphasizes to devise effective response strategy for minimizing loss of ..
VC SAU underscores role of agricultural engineers in canal irrigation systems
Punjab govt transfers four officers
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Shah Latif Children’s festival rescheduled for November 25 minutes ago
-
ATC issues bailable arrest warrants for Sanam Javed5 minutes ago
-
ISSI launches book “Critical Issues Facing South Asia”5 minutes ago
-
Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori condoles death of actor Mazhar Ali5 minutes ago
-
Sherry Rehman briefs PILDAT chief on proposed FCC15 minutes ago
-
PTI should learn from ban on PTM: Tarar15 minutes ago
-
Punjab to establish electric bus terminals, depots: SMBR15 minutes ago
-
7 drug dealers arrested, 06 kg drugs seized45 minutes ago
-
VC SAU underscores role of agricultural engineers in canal irrigation systems46 minutes ago
-
Punjab govt transfers four officers9 minutes ago
-
Sindh minister assures resolution of workers’ issues on priority9 minutes ago
-
PRCS, KSRelief sign MoU for cooperation in humanitarian aid, capacity building & disaster preparedne ..42 minutes ago