ICT Police Detain 13 Illegal Foreigners

Sumaira FH Published November 22, 2023 | 10:58 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2023) The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police on Wednesday detained 13 illegal foreigners during its operation in the limits of Bani Gala, Sabzi Mandi, and Shams Colony police stations.

The detainees were subsequently handed over to the ICT administration for repatriation to their native countries.

