ICT Police devise elaborate security for processions of Eid Milad un Nabi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2024) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police have chalked out an elaborate security plan for the main procession of Eid Milad ul Nabi on 12th Rabi ul Awal (September 17) with Strict patrolling will be ensured throughout the procession and other religious gatherings across the city.

Following the directives of Inspector General (IG) ICT Police Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi and Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Syed Ali Raza, ICT Police will undertake comprehensive security and patrolling duties.

According the Police Spokesperson DIG Syed Ali Raza has mandated that all SPs, SDPOs, SHOs, and other police officials visit the procession routes to ensure effective coordination among security personnel.

He said police officials will guide the officers and boost their morale to carry out their duties responsibly.

He said over 2000 police personnel, including specialized teams of commandos, will be deployed for security duties during the occasion.

SPs will also visit various police posts along the procession route to monitor security and brief officers on effective security measures, he said.

Traffic police officers will manage traffic to ensure smooth flow and minimize disruptions, he added.

He said walk-through gates will be installed at all entry points of the procession, and metal detectors will be used to screen participants. Each participant will undergo a full body search before being allowed entry, he added.

He said snipers will be stationed on rooftops to provide additional security for the procession.

Streets, roads, and other routes along the procession path will be sealed to ensure security, he said.

All police stations will be involved in performing security and patrolling duties within their respective areas.

DIG Syed Ali Raza emphasized that it is the prime responsibility of the police to protect both lives and property, and the ICT police are committed to ensuring fool-proof security for Eid Milad-ul-Nabi, he added.