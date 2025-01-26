ICT Police dismantle weapons & drug syndicate, arrest 446 suspects

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2025) In a major crackdown, Islamabad police have arrested 446 suspects involved in illegal weapons possession and drug trafficking during the current month.

According to a statement on Sunday by Deputy Inspector-General of Police (DIG) Raza the law enforcement authorities seized a total of 492 pistols of various calibers, 42 modern automatic rifles with magazines, and over 24,000 rounds of ammunition from the arrested suspects.

In addition to firearms, significant quantities of illegal drugs were also recovered.

Police seized 65,530 grams of heroin, 24,033 grams of hashish, 8,181 grams of ice, 1,607 liters of alcohol, and 63 narcotic tablets from the suspects.

A public relation officer told APP that the arrested individuals have been booked under relevant charges, and further investigations are ongoing.

The Islamabad police have assured the public that all efforts will be made to bring these criminals to justice.

DIG Raza also emphasized the police's commitment to maintaining security in the city. "Islamabad police remains fully prepared to tackle anti-social elements," he stated. "Street crime and other serious offenses have decreased, and the police are continuously striving to provide safety and protection to citizens."

Ensuring the protection of citizens’ lives and property remains the top priority of the Islamabad police, as reiterated by DIG Islamabad, Syed Ali Raza.

