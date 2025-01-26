ICT Police Dismantle Weapons & Drug Syndicate, Arrest 446 Suspects
Umer Jamshaid Published January 26, 2025 | 05:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2025) In a major crackdown, Islamabad police have arrested 446 suspects involved in illegal weapons possession and drug trafficking during the current month.
According to a statement on Sunday by Deputy Inspector-General of Police (DIG) Raza the law enforcement authorities seized a total of 492 pistols of various calibers, 42 modern automatic rifles with magazines, and over 24,000 rounds of ammunition from the arrested suspects.
In addition to firearms, significant quantities of illegal drugs were also recovered.
Police seized 65,530 grams of heroin, 24,033 grams of hashish, 8,181 grams of ice, 1,607 liters of alcohol, and 63 narcotic tablets from the suspects.
A public relation officer told APP that the arrested individuals have been booked under relevant charges, and further investigations are ongoing.
The Islamabad police have assured the public that all efforts will be made to bring these criminals to justice.
DIG Raza also emphasized the police's commitment to maintaining security in the city. "Islamabad police remains fully prepared to tackle anti-social elements," he stated. "Street crime and other serious offenses have decreased, and the police are continuously striving to provide safety and protection to citizens."
Ensuring the protection of citizens’ lives and property remains the top priority of the Islamabad police, as reiterated by DIG Islamabad, Syed Ali Raza.
/APP-rzr-mkz
Recent Stories
UAE strongly condemns targeting of Saudi Hospital in El Fasher in Sudan
UAE, IRENA lead discussions on gender equity, energy transition
Dubai’s Real Estate Sector records AED761 billion in transactions in 2024
Several Iraqis killed in separate security incidents
Arab Charter on Human Rights Committee reviews UAE's second periodic report tomo ..
Emirati explorer participates in air mission that conducted first circumnavigati ..
Dubai commercial transport sector sees surge in operating companies in 2024
FTA applies VAT refund of AED2.9 billion for 35,000 UAE Nationals
UAE Customs completes 40 million transactions in 2024
DEWA hosts two events celebrating International Day of Clean Energy
UAE strengthens its role in advancing clean energy
SCC recommends establishming free zone specialised in food, supply chains, logis ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
ICT Police dismantle weapons & drug syndicate, arrest 446 suspects3 minutes ago
-
Intellectuals, educationist pay tribute to Zeenat Abdullah Channa3 minutes ago
-
Cop injured in shootout with Ladi gang in Koh-e-Suleman13 minutes ago
-
WUM organizes self-defence training for female staff13 minutes ago
-
Four held with 103 kites13 minutes ago
-
Pervaiz Ashraf condemns assassination attempt on AJK assembly speaker13 minutes ago
-
DC reviews plan for key events13 minutes ago
-
Gilani condemns attack on AJK legislative Assembly Speaker's convoy13 minutes ago
-
Robbers loot vehicles in Khangarh23 minutes ago
-
DHA launches transport service23 minutes ago
-
Traffic Police officer’s misconduct in Mansehra sparks protests, resolved through Jirga23 minutes ago
-
Action against overloading, begging23 minutes ago