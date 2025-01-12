ICT Police enforces tough accountability: several DSPs, SHOs suspended, officers demoted and dismissed

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2025) In the past week, Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police has implemented strong accountability measures, leading to the questioning of four Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSPs), the suspension of four Station House Officers (SHOs), and the demotion or dismissal of several officers.

This action, spearheaded by Inspector General (IG) Islamabad Syed Ali Nasser Rizvi, also included the dismissal of a Dolphin Unit official for bribery and the removal of the Principal of the Capital Police College from his position.

A police spokesperson told APP that both senior and junior officers faced strict disciplinary actions.

He said four DSPs were called to provide explanations, and inquiries were initiated.

An Inspector was dismissed for neglecting duties, while two inspectors from the Dolphin Unit and a clerk were demoted by one rank. Additionally, an Anti-Riot Unit clerk was also demoted by one rank.

The accountability continued with the suspension of four SHOs due to their failure to manage crime effectively. These included Ashfaq Warraich from the Secretariat Police Station, Sharafat Ali from Noon Police Station, Muhammad Yousuf from Shams Colony Police Station, and Irshad Ahmed from Sabzi Mandi Police Station.

An official told APP the SHO from Noon Police Station faced the confiscation of three years of service and one year of promotion suspension, while the others had their services confiscated for two years.

The Principal of the Capital Police College was removed from his position and reassigned to "desk duty" at the Central Police Office (CPO).

Further, Dolphin Unit official Hassan Maqsood was dismissed after being found guilty of accepting a bribe and allowing a vehicle with tinted windows to pass unchecked during a routine check. His dismissal followed an inquiry triggered by a complaint from a fellow officer.

Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Islamabad, Syed Ali Raza, emphasized that the department will not tolerate corruption or negligence. He stated, “There is no room for corrupt officers in the department. Any officer who oversteps their authority or neglects their duties will face strict legal and departmental actions./APP-rzr-mkz