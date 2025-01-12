Open Menu

ICT Police Enforces Tough Accountability: Several DSPs, SHOs Suspended, Officers Demoted And Dismissed

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 12, 2025 | 04:50 PM

ICT Police enforces tough accountability: several DSPs, SHOs suspended, officers demoted and dismissed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2025) In the past week, Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police has implemented strong accountability measures, leading to the questioning of four Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSPs), the suspension of four Station House Officers (SHOs), and the demotion or dismissal of several officers.

This action, spearheaded by Inspector General (IG) Islamabad Syed Ali Nasser Rizvi, also included the dismissal of a Dolphin Unit official for bribery and the removal of the Principal of the Capital Police College from his position.

A police spokesperson told APP that both senior and junior officers faced strict disciplinary actions.

He said four DSPs were called to provide explanations, and inquiries were initiated.

An Inspector was dismissed for neglecting duties, while two inspectors from the Dolphin Unit and a clerk were demoted by one rank. Additionally, an Anti-Riot Unit clerk was also demoted by one rank.

The accountability continued with the suspension of four SHOs due to their failure to manage crime effectively. These included Ashfaq Warraich from the Secretariat Police Station, Sharafat Ali from Noon Police Station, Muhammad Yousuf from Shams Colony Police Station, and Irshad Ahmed from Sabzi Mandi Police Station.

An official told APP the SHO from Noon Police Station faced the confiscation of three years of service and one year of promotion suspension, while the others had their services confiscated for two years.

The Principal of the Capital Police College was removed from his position and reassigned to "desk duty" at the Central Police Office (CPO).

Further, Dolphin Unit official Hassan Maqsood was dismissed after being found guilty of accepting a bribe and allowing a vehicle with tinted windows to pass unchecked during a routine check. His dismissal followed an inquiry triggered by a complaint from a fellow officer.

Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Islamabad, Syed Ali Raza, emphasized that the department will not tolerate corruption or negligence. He stated, “There is no room for corrupt officers in the department. Any officer who oversteps their authority or neglects their duties will face strict legal and departmental actions./APP-rzr-mkz

Related Topics

Corruption Islamabad Police Police Station Vehicle From

Recent Stories

Mansoor bin Mohammed crowns Dubai Marathon winners

Mansoor bin Mohammed crowns Dubai Marathon winners

7 minutes ago
 Economic Integration Committee reviews its achieve ..

Economic Integration Committee reviews its achievements, efforts in promoting na ..

37 minutes ago
 Dubai Press Club concludes Economic Content Creato ..

Dubai Press Club concludes Economic Content Creators Programme

52 minutes ago
 Beirut Port receives UAE ship carrying 3000 tonnes ..

Beirut Port receives UAE ship carrying 3000 tonnes of relief supplies sent as pa ..

1 hour ago
 High-energy fitness sessions take centre stage at ..

High-energy fitness sessions take centre stage at Hatta Winter Festival

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Consultative Council approves draft law on ..

Sharjah Consultative Council approves draft law on natural resources corporate t ..

2 hours ago
112,000 GCC citizens employed in public sector, 21 ..

112,000 GCC citizens employed in public sector, 21,200 in private sector: GCC-St ..

3 hours ago
 Sierra Leone confirms first Mpox case

Sierra Leone confirms first Mpox case

5 hours ago
 Indonesia's Mount Ibu erupts, spews hot lava

Indonesia's Mount Ibu erupts, spews hot lava

5 hours ago
 Los Angeles wildfire death toll rises to 16

Los Angeles wildfire death toll rises to 16

5 hours ago
 Tram collision in France’s Strasbourg injures 50

Tram collision in France’s Strasbourg injures 50

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 January 2025

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan